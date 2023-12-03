The Big Picture Netflix made a big impact at CCXP this year by bringing the entire main cast and director Zack Snyder for Rebel Moon, which excited fans and gave them the chance to meet their favorite stars.

The Rebel Moon panel was divided into segments representing different planets from the movie, allowing each cast member to discuss their characters. Snyder stayed for the entire panel and even directed fans in a scene at the movie's booth.

Rebel Moon is a passion project for Snyder, described as a love letter to sci-fi movies. The cast worked closely with Snyder to bring the story to life. The audience was treated to a full screening of the film and a teaser trailer for the sequel afterward.

Netflix is known for going all out at CCXP, and this year they did it again. The difference was, instead of focusing on several titles for their panel, they decided to bring the whole main cast of Rebel Moon: Part 1 – A Child of Fire including Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounson, Michiel Huisman, Ed Skrein, Ray Fisher, Charlie Hunnam, Staz Nair, and E. Duffy, along with producers Deborah Snyder and Eric Newman and director Zack Snyder, focusing entirely on the upcoming sci-fi epic. Fans were stoked to get to meet some of their favorite stars and hear them talking about the movie in person. And, of course, getting to watch the whole movie at the end was just the cherry on top of an excellent panel.

In order not to overcrowd the stage, the Rebel Moon panel was divided into segments named after different planets in the movie’s universe (Veldt, Providence, Daggus, Pollux, and Sharaan). The cast was then broken up and each of them showed up in the segment corresponding to their characters' origins. Snyder stayed for the whole thing, which made perfect sense, and he got to receive a little more love from the public after personally going down to the CCXP floor and directing fans in a Rebel Moon scene at the movie’s booth.

'Rebel Moon' Is Zack Snyder's Passion Project

Producer Promises Snyder Is True to His Roots Even With a Bigger Budget

During the panel, Snyder described Rebel Moon as "a love letter to sci-fi movies," and revealed that the idea has bounced around his head for as long as he can remember. Snyder’s wife and producing partner Deborah Snyder added that they really committed to the project right down to having a real wheat field on set and handcrafting costumes and props. Newman, who has been working with Snyder ever since Dawn of the Dead, revealed that as ambitious as the director’s last projects may look and feel, he still remains the same even though the “toys are bigger,” and Rebel Moon is a combination of all they’ve done together over the years.

Charlie Hunnam and Zack Snyder Almost Worked Together on '300'

Hunnam revealed he was originally going to work with Snyder on 300 but couldn’t due to a scheduling conflict, so this partnership has been a long time coming. Staz Nair surprised the public by speaking near-fluent Portuguese and praised the production team for allowing the cast 10 weeks to prepare for their roles, hitting the gym every single day, including weekends. In his mind, this was essential to physically embody the part he was playing, and the others agreed.

Snyder admitted he knows he asked a lot from his cast, but was thrilled to realize they were game to do whatever was necessary for the story to work. In addition, the director and screenwriter commented that he discussed every decision with the cast so that everyone could agree upon what was the best way to bring a scene to life.

CCXP Attendees Watched the Trailer for 'Rebel Moon Part Two: The Scargiver' Following a Special Screening

All throughout the panel, the Snyders didn’t make it a secret that Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire would be screened in full to the audience, which fueled the whole panel with anticipation. After the movie was screened – for the first time and twenty days ahead of the premiere – Snyder returned to the stage and revealed another surprise: The audience also got to see a teaser trailer for Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver, which is set to premiere on Netflix on April 19, 2024. If you're looking to avoid spoilers, go ahead and skip to the end of this article, but here's what we saw in the trailer for Part 2. The teaser shows Kora (Boutella) and the surviving members of her rebel team recruiting every citizen in Veldt. Everyone starts training and getting ready to fight Imperium. The teaser ends by showing everyone rushing into battle, and the last shot reveals that Jimmy (voiced by Anthony Hopkins) has evolved its AI to rebel as well. He’s wearing the cape and horns displayed in the booth at the con.

Last but not least, everyone present was gifted with a new poster for the movie. Netflix premieres Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire on December 22.

Rebel Moon When a peaceful settlement on the edge of a distant moon finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, a mysterious stranger living among its villagers becomes their best hope for survival. Release Date December 22, 2023 Director Zack Snyder Cast Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Anthony Hopkins, Cary Elwes, Jena Malone, Djimon Hounsou Genres Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action, Drama Studio Netflix

