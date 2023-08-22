The Big Picture Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon will be released in two parts on Netflix, with Part 1 now called Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire and Part 2 named Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver.

The story follows protagonist Kora, played by Sophia Boutella, who seeks redemption by forming a group of warriors to oppose the cruel Imperium government and protect the moon of Veldt.

The cast includes Djimon Hounsou, Charlie Hunnam, and many more stars. Part 2 will be released on April 19.

The date is officially set for the second half of Zack Snyder's long-in-the-works space opera Rebel Moon and, as the director promised, it won't be a long wait between parts. When they arrive, both films will also go under new names on Netflix. Part 1, due out around Christmas this year, will now be referred to under the full name Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire. Part 2, now called Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver, will follow next year on April 19 as announced by Snyder during Gamescom Opening Night Live.

Rebel Moon is being billed as Snyder's version of Star Wars, originally based on a pitch he made to Lucasfilm years back for a darker, more mature take on the sci-fi behemoth. It primarily follows Kora (Sophia Boutella) who is seeking redemption for her past as a member of the Imperium, the army of the cruel and corrupt government of the Mother World. In order to defend the moon of Veldt from the Imperium's forces led by the tyrannical Regent Balisarius (Fra Free) and his trusted enforcer Admiral Atticus Noble (Ed Skrein), she seeks out warriors from across the stars willing to make a stand against the brutal regime.

Opposite Boutella in the film is Djimon Hounsou who'll play a fellow former member of the Imperium in General Titus helping Kora lead their ragtag group of warriors against the army. The rest of the cast is full of stars including Charlie Hunnam, Michiel Huisman, Staz Nair, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Cleopatra Coleman, E. Duffy, Anthony Hopkins, Jena Malone, Cary Elwes, Corey Stoll, and more. Snyder re-teamed with Army of the Dead co-writer Shay Hatten and 300 co-writer Kurt Johnstad to pen the story. Hatten, for his part, is over the moon about the project, saying it will push Snyder's "visual imagination to the fullest extent."

Image via Netflix

Why Is Rebel Moon in Two Parts?

Snyder never intended for Rebel Moon to be two films at first. It was initially planned to be one massive epic, introducing and fleshing out its many characters and unfolding Kora's narrative over the course of a lengthy runtime. Producer Deborah Snyder, however, detailed that it was Netflix who wanted a shorter film, prompting the director to deliver two parts instead that better fit the streamer's desires. Although it's just two parts, Netflix will be receiving four films, however, because both parts will receive extended R-rated cuts that the director recommends for those who want a "deeper, harder dive" into this world he's created.

Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire drops later this year on December 22 with Part 2: The Scargiver following on April 19. Check out a previous interview with Coleman regarding the film below.