It was clear by the end of Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire: war is coming. After weeding out some members of her party and standing once and for all against the Imperium, Kora (Sofia Boutella) will lead rebels into a massive resistance that will take down the galaxy's ruling entity. Those who are curious about how Zack Snyder's (Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice) story will turn out won’t have to wait much. Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver premieres on April 19, and today Netflix decided to share a new trailer for the sequel.

The new trailer for Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver teases how Jimmy (Anthony Hopkins) will be much larger a part of the story. In the first film, the android’s artificial intelligence caused him to become conflicted about his pre-programmed directives. Additionally, what Jimmy witnessed in the world of Veldt ended up fueling some decisions regarding what’s fair and what’s blatantly cruel.

We’ll also see Kora and Titus (Djimon Hounson) working hard to whip the newly-formed rebels into shape, and it will be a pretty hard job to go from zero to revolutionary in a short time span. Last but not least, Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver will bring back the Zack Snyder tropes we’re so used to seeing: elaborate action sequences, violence and a good dose of slow motion. The filmmaker teased that he considers Part 2 better than Part 1, and in an interview with Empire he admitted that he knows his movies tend to evoke polarizing opinions.

'Rebel Moon: Part Two' Will Delve Further Into the Zack Snyder's Mythology

Once again, Rebel Moon will debut on Netflix. This time around, viewers will have the chance to delve deeper into Kora and her team’s past in order to understand exactly why each of them ended up where they did. If it’s up to Snyder, though, the story can go way beyond Scargiver. The filmmaker came up with a whole world for Rebel Moon, precisely to be able to expand the universe if necessary. But it all depends on how audiences respond to the sequel – and then to the upcoming director’s cuts of both films.

Once again, Rebel Moon stars Michiel Huisman (Game of Thrones), Doona Bae (Sense8), Staz Nair (Supergirl), Ed Skrein (Deadpool), Jena Malone (Love Lies Bleeding), Cary Elwes (Blackberry), Corey Stoll (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania) and Fra Fee (Hawkeye).

Netflix premieres Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver on April 19. You can watch the new trailer via Zack Snyder on Vero.