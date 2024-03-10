The first chapter of Zack Snyder's space opera and science fiction passion project Rebel Moon: Part One - A Child of Fire hit streaming in 2023, and the second chapter is nearly upon us with Rebel Moon: Part Two - The Scargiver. Initially envisioned as Snyder's take on Star Wars, the director behind 300 and Man of Steel decided to make the film its own thing when Disney and Lucasfilm reportedly passed on the project. A few calls to Netflix later, and the Rebel Moon franchise was born. Kora's (Sofia Boutella) story of the intergalactic rebellion ended up being so ambitious that it needed to be split into two parts.

Admittedly, critics have not been kind to Rebel Moon: Part One - A Child of Fire, with a common critique being its similarities to Star Wars feeling less like a tribute and more like a rip-off. Despite poor reviews, the first part of the Rebel Moon story has still proven to be a hit, with Part One - A Child of Fire easily making it into Netflix's top 10. Though not every character in this space-faring franchise survives the first installment, a second half of this epic sci-fi story was always inevitable.

Rebel Moon: Part Two - The Scargiver will continue and presumably conclude the tale of Kora. While usually sequels to big blockbusters like this typically take at least a year, fans of Part One may be pleasantly surprised to learn they won't have to wait long for the second and final installment. To learn more about the second half of Zack Snyder's space-age epic and its cast, trailer, release date, and more, here is everything we know so far about Rebel Moon: Part Two - The Scargiver.

Netflix and Zack Snyder's big-budget space opera concludes when Rebel Moon: Part Two - The Scargiver is released on the streamer on Friday, April 19, 2024.

Where Can You Watch 'Rebel Moon: Part Two - The Scargiver'?

Just like with Part One, Rebel Moon: Part Two - The Scargiver will be released exclusively on Netflix this April. Rebel Moon: Part Two - The Scargiver will be one of the first in an exciting 2024 slate for Netflix. Along with the Snyder sequel, Netflix subscribers can also look forward to the long-awaited Eddie Murphy-led revival, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, and Cameron Diaz's comeback movie Back in Action co-starring Jamie Foxx. Netflix has not currently announced any plans for a theatrical release of Rebel Moon: Part Two - The Scargiver. Netflix also has the recently released fantasy film Damsel in its arsenal of 2024 content.

Does 'Rebel Moon: Part Two - The Scargiver' Have a Trailer?

As a Christmas gift for fans, Netflix dropped the first trailer for Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver on December 25, 2023 - less than a week after the release of Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire. The trailer begins with a succinct look at the robot protagonist Jimmy (Anthony Hopkins), whom we only met very briefly in Part One. The rest of the teaser sees Kora preparing her ragtag team of rebels for the inevitable arrival of the Mother World's forces, hell-bent on exacting revenge on this fledgling resistance. Kora is likely a bit surprised to see that her nemesis, Atticus Noble (Ed Skrein), has come back from the dead. She seems confident that she'll be able to defeat him again.

Who Stars in 'Rebel Moon: Part Two - The Scargiver'?

Undoubtedly Rebel Moon's equivalent to Luke Skywalker, Kora has a checkered past that sets her apart from other space opera protagonists. She's also played by someone who has experience in the genre, with Sofia Boutella having played the fan-favorite character of Jaylah in Star Trek Beyond. Boutella has also previously starred as the assassin Gazelle in Kingsman: The Secret Service and as the titular wraith in Universal's 2017 reboot of The Mummy.

Joining Kora is a band of dedicated rebels hoping to end the Mother World's reign of terror. This includes Game of Thrones alum Michiel Huisman as Kora's hometown companion Gunnar, Shazam! star Djimon Hounsou as former military leader Titus, The Host actor Bae Doona as the noble swordfighter Nemesis, Supergirl cast member Staz Nair as the creature whisperer Tarak, and Academy Award-winner Anthony Hopkins as the liberated robot Jimmy. Also returning for the sequel are Kora's dangerous enemies, including Deadpool star Ed Skrein as the bloodthirsty Atticus Noble and Hawkeye star Fra Fee as Kora's evil adoptive father, Balisarius.

Likely not returning for the sequel are Charlie Hunnam, Corey Stoll, and Jena Malone, as their characters were evidently killed off in Rebel Moon: Part One - A Child of Fire. That said, Atticus Noble made a pretty miraculous recovery, so who knows? Maybe we'll see them again.

What Is 'Rebel Moon: Part Two - The Scargiver' About?

The official plot synopsis of Rebel Moon: Part Two - The Scargiver reads as follows:

"REBEL MOON - PART TWO: THE SCARGIVER continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. On the eve of their battle the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made."

Who Is Making 'Rebel Moon: Part Two - The Scargiver'?

Once again directing Rebel: Part Two - The Scargiver is Zack Snyder, the prolific filmmaker best known for his work on 2004's Dawn of the Dead, 300, Watchmen, and more. Snyder also created the DCEU with his new take on Superman with Man of Steel, which got two sequels in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. The Rebel Moon films are Snyder's second collaboration with Netflix after 2021's Army of the Dead (which apparently takes place in the same universe as Rebel Moon). Snyder is also credited with screenwriting for both films, along with Atomic Blonde screenwriter Kurt Johnstad and John Wick: Chapter 4 scribe Shay Hatten.

When Did 'Rebel Moon: Part Two - The Scargiver' Film?

Since Rebel Moon wasn't initially planned as a two-part event, Rebel Moon: Part Two - The Scargiver was filmed simultaneously with Rebel Moon: Part One - A Child of Fire from April 2022 to December 2022.