A new trailer for Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire is out, and it spells a new age of revolution. The highly anticipated feature has an impressive cast led by Sofia Boutella and looks to be the big fantastical IP Netflix was looking for. Zack Snyder has built a world that's visually stunning and seemingly has all the right elements to lure sci-fi fans in. To give a taste of what’s in store, a new trailer for the two-part movie has been released.

The trailer introduces Boutella as Kora, a rebel warrior on a peaceful moon in the galaxy. However, things take a turn when The Imperium’s admiral Atticus Noble (Ed Skrein) and his forces come to their colony. It is soon clear that Kora and her people will have to fight to protect themselves and their planet. As such, she sets out to find warriors from across the galaxy to help her in the fight. The trailer gives us flashing glimpses of various characters, including Charlie Hunnam’s mercenary Kai, and Michiel Huisman’s Gunnar, but the most interesting character seems to be the Anthony Hopkins-voiced robot, Jimmy.

The first part of Rebel Moon will focus on the mysterious Kora and her journey across the galaxy recruiting warriors. While major plot details are kept under wraps, the structure of the feature is pretty clear as we see the Imperium forces coming to Veldt in the trailer and their threat is obvious. Kora's journey in Part One will set the stage for a war of survival in the next feature.

Who Stars Alongside Sofia Boutella in ‘Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire?’

The movie will also star Fra Free as the tyrannical ruler, Regent Balisarius. Other cast members include Ray Fisher, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, Staz Nair, Cleopatra Coleman, and Jena Malone. It’ll be pretty interesting to see the cast come together in the grand world Snyder has built. The red and yellow hues of the frame, the slow-motion action set pieces, and the director’s unabashed signature storytelling style are all perfectly utilized to give fans an exhilarating experience.

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire will have a limited theatrical release in the United States on December 15, before its streaming debut on December 22 on Netflix. Learn more about the cast and characters here and check out the trailer below: