The Big Picture Rebel Moon: Part Two - The Scargiver dominated Netflix charts with 10.4M viewers in its debut weekend, sparking interest in Kora's journey.

Baby Reindeer, a drama mini-series by Richard Gadd, topped English TV charts with 13.3M views, sharing a story of abuse and struggle.

International hits like Love, Divided and Anthracite: Secrets of the Sect found success on non-English charts, setting the stage for Netflix's summer slate.

Last week saw the debut of one of the most anticipated Netflix releases of the year in the form of Rebel Moon: Part Two - The Scargiver. Zack Snyder's sequel that continues to follow Kora's (Sofia Boutella) quest to free the universe from the powerful Imperium led this week's Netflix Top 10 chart when it comes to the movies released in English. At the same time, Baby Reindeer, the drama miniseries that follows a fictionalized version of Richard Gadd earned the top spot on the television series in English chart. As the streaming platform and Snyder continue to map out the future of the franchise, it's important to keep an eye on the sequel's performance.

Rebel Moon: Part Two - The Scargiver was seen by 10.4 million people during its first weekend on the platform's catalog, while also allowing Rebel Moon: Part One - A Child of Fire to return to Netflix's top five when it comes to viewership over the last few days. The sequel also appeared in the Top 10 chart in 92 countries, proving how the world was interested in finding out what happened next for Kora and her friends. The Scargiver beat out titles such as Woody the Woodpecker Goes to Camp and What Jennifer Did.

When it comes to the television side of Netflix, Baby Reindeer was ready to take the top spot, with the series created by Richard Gadd scoring 13.3 million views. The cast of the show also includes Jessica Gunning, Tom Goodman-Hill and Hugh Coles, as Gadd uses the project to share his experience with abuse with viewers. The haunting story about a struggling comedian attempting to get away from a stalker runs for seven episodes, all written by Gadd. The series earned more views over the weekend than titles such as The 3 Body Problem and The Gentlemen.

The International Charts

While Rebel Moon: Part Two - The Scargiver and Baby Reindeer took over the charts for productions released in English, titles in other languages found success on different charts. Love, Divided, a Spanish romantic comedy about a young pianist who falls in love with her neighbor who hates noise, scored 11.9 million views. The movie effectively became the top title for films not produced in English, while the French mystery, Anthracite: Secrets of the Sect, took over the Non-English TV List with 5.1 million views. The stage is set for Netflix to roll out their summer slate, which includes a new season of Bridgerton.