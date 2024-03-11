The Big Picture Kora faces new dangers in Rebel Moon - Part Two, hanging from above while firing her blaster in a mysterious situation.

Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon franchise for Netflix expands with Kora's journey against the Imperium and dangerous criminals.

Kora must reunite her team to take down the Imperium in the upcoming sequel as they fight against oppression across the galaxy.

Kora (Sofia Boutella) had to stand against a fraction of the Imperium's power in last year's Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire, with the protagonist needing to find a group of resourceful allies in order to stand a chance against the evil organization. And now, Kora is ready to continue her journey, with Empire Magazine releasing a new image from Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver. While the first installment of the series introduced audiences to the main players who will make a difference in the war to come, the new movie is ready to dive deep into the conflict between the Imperium and the people it's supposed to protect.

The first Rebel Moon film saw Kora surviving through a wide variety of dangerous situations, including an antagonist with spider legs and an alien cantina more dangerous than the one seen in Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope. But the new image from Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver shows the warrior formerly known as Arthelais in yet another situation that could end up with serious consequences, with the protagonist hanging from above while firing her blaster. It's unclear what her target in the image actually is, but judging from her actions seen in the first movie, Kora will probably be fighting against forces of the Imperium or some other dangerous criminals from across the galaxy.

Developing Rebel Moon for Netflix gave Zack Snyder the opportunity to create his own massive franchise, with the filmmaker coming up with plenty of ideas for the world surrounding Kora and her allies. Snyder first thought about the concept for Rebel Moon when working on a Star Wars pitch, but even if the director didn't get to work in the galaxy far, far away, Netflix gave him the opportunity of bringing a different vision to life. Kora might've survived the events of the first movie, but Atticus Noble (Ed Skrein) isn't completely gone yet, and he'll probably have something to say about Arthelais almost taking his life.

Kora's Team Returns

After leaving the Imperium due to what happened with Princess Issa (Stella Grace Fitzgerald), Kora knew she wouldn't be able to face the organization she used to work for alone. That's why the first Rebel Moon story followed the protagonist as she assembled a team that included Titus (Djimon Hounsou), Darrian (Ray Fisher) and Tarak (Staz Nair). The team must fight together once again in the upcoming sequel, if they truly want to take down the Imperium before they continue to oppress countless lives across the galaxy. Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver will allow Kora to carry on with her mission, even if the dangers will be greater than the ones she faced the last time she was seen on the screen.

You can check out the new image from Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver below, before the sequel premieres on Netflix on April 19: