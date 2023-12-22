The Big Picture Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver continues Kora's journey to take down the cruel government that controls the moon of Veldt.

The sequel explores the backstory of the royal family and their mysterious deaths, which changed the history of the Motherworld.

Kora recruits skilled warriors, like General Titus, to assemble a team and confront the Imperium, utilizing their insider knowledge.

With Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire premiering on Netflix this week, the streaming platform is wasting no time on preparing for the sequel. Entertainment Weekly has shared new images from Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver, teasing how Kora's (Sofia Boutella) journey is set to continue after her explosive first adventure. The fight to take the Imperium down isn't over yet, and Kora's team will have to achieve the impossible if they want to get rid of the cruel government that has control over the moon of Veldt. Thankfully, the skilled warrior won't be alone for the ride.

The images take a look at the royal family introduced in the first movie before they were eliminated by a mysterious assassin, with Zack Snyder hoping to expand on their backstory through more flashbacks in the upcoming sequel. The mystery behind their deaths played a major part in changing the history of the Motherworld, and it all leads back to Kora and her mission to create a better world. Since Kora was tasked with protecting the young princess Issa (Stella Grace Fitzgerald) before her demise, the case has a strong emotional connection to the protagonist of Rebel Moon.

When it becomes clear that Kora won't be able to change the world around her alone, she begins to recruit the best soldiers she knows in order to assemble a team. General Titus (Djimon Hounsou) was one of her first choices, and considering how both of them used to work for the Imperium, they both understand why it's so important to give everyone a chance to fight for their freedom. After all, working for the organization gave them knowledge other members of the resistance wouldn't be able to get anywhere else, setting the stage for a massive confrontation between the Imperium and the people it promised to protect.

The World of 'Rebel Moon' Expands

After developing Army of the Dead for Netflix, it was clear that Snyder and the streaming platform enjoyed working together, with the filmmaker constantly thinking about ideas to expand the world of Rebel Moon. If Kora's introduction and its sequel turn out to be hits for Netflix, other projects set in the same universe could enter development. There's a reason why Snyder cast the young Fra Free as the ruler of the Motherworld, and it happened because it offers the filmmaker the possibility to continue telling stories surrounding the character in the future. Time will tell if Rebel Moon can become the huge franchise Snyder wants it to be, or if audiences have something different to say about it.

Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver is set to premiere on Netflix in the United States on April 19, 2024. You can check out the new images from the sequel below: