The Big Picture Rebel Moon: Part 2 - The Scargiver is generating hype as images and a first trailer are released, promising a war-focused storyline.

The second installment will delve deeper into the romantic relationship between Kora and Gunnar, while Noble's hatred for the resistance grows.

Zack Snyder's cosmic quest bears marks of Star Wars' influence, making it an exciting addition to the sci-fi genre. Get caught up on the action with Part One now streaming on Netflix.

Zack Snyder’s space epic, Rebel Moon continues on April 19 and the hype is building. As we enter February, Netflix is coming in hot with a sizzle reel depicting a handful of titles set to release over the next year, with Rebel Moon: Part 2 - The Scargiver being one of the many standouts. Dropping a dazzling image of what’s to come when the forces of good and evil collide in the final showdown, we invite you to feast your eyes on the vibrant world created by Snyder. Just as the first installment introduced audiences to vibrant new worlds and planets, the image reveals that there’s plenty more to come from Snyder’s latest universe.

First celebrating a limited theatrical release on December 15 of last year, Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire engulfed the Netflix Top 10 chart well into the new year. The first installment in the cosmic opera introduced viewers to Sofia Boutella’s Kora, an ex-member of the sinister Imperium - the military controlled by the authoritarian Motherworld. The galaxy is under the harsh and brutal thumb of the Motherworld, something that Kora recognizes as a cataclysmic issue and abandons her position to spread the word. Her main mission is to ensure the security of the farming colony on the moon of Veldt, but that, in turn, sends her on a galaxy-hopping journey to earn the trust and weapons of the mightiest warriors.

Along with Boutella, A Child of Fire also starred Ed Skrein in the most villainous role that we’ve seen him in yet. Also included in the cast were Djimon Hounsou (Blood Diamond), Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy), Anthony Hopkins (The Silence of the Lambs), Michiel Huisman (The Haunting of Hill House), Ray Fisher (Justice League), and Doona Bae (The Silent Sea), with many of the characters returning for the second half of the epic to finish what they started - although some were bid adieu to during the bloody battles of the breakout film.

What’s Next For ‘Rebel Moon’?

The promotional train has already started chugging along for Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver as images and even a first trailer have kept audiences engaged in the story’s next chapter. From what we can gather, the second film will be more about war and less about chatter, as the once quiet planet Veldt is now alive with the sounds of revolution. Kora and Gunnar’s (Huisman) romantic feelings towards one another will continue to grow, just as Noble’s (Skrein) hatred for Kora and the rest of the resistance comes to a fever pitch. While it may be a hop, skip, and a jump from the galactic world of Star Wars, there are marks of the franchise’s influence all over Snyder’s cosmic quest.

Check out the new image for Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver below and stay tuned for more information surrounding the next phase of the mission. Get caught up on the action now as the first part of Rebel Moon is now streaming on Netflix.

