Zack Snyder has announced yet another expansion into the world of his grand space epic Rebel Moon and it's coming very soon. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, the director revealed in a video that a new podcast titled The Seneschal will debut toward the end of the month, complete with a star-studded cast to help flesh out the universe. Across six episodes, it will chronicle the origins of the first Jimmy, the line of robots seen in the film as voiced by Anthony Hopkins, and take place 500 years before the events of A Child of Fire. Episode 1 drops on podcast platforms on July 29.

In the video announcement, Ella Purnell describes the story as "unexpected, devastating, and epic" as it explores how and why the Jimmys were first produced. Originally designed to protect the royals of the Motherworld, they're forced into helping the Imperium with their dirty work, which by coincidence helps bring Jimmy and Kora (Sofia Boutella) together. The Seneschal takes place before the rebirth of Princess Issa, whom the Jimmys were sworn to protect, when the mad king Ulmer uses the lost prophecy of Issa to sate the masses and cling desperately to power. Reinforcing that, he orders the creation of an unparalleled mechanical warrior knight from two renowned inventors who each played their part in designing the Jimmys and giving them life.