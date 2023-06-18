Netflix is gearing up for the blockbuster they'll release later this year with the launch of the first poster for Rebel Moon. A couple of years after collaborating in Army of the Dead, the studio will be in charge of releasing Zack Snyder's latest project, which could potentially create a new franchise for the streamer. Netflix is placing all of its bets on the film, planning the simultaneous release of an alternate cut of Rebel Moon set to feature more explicit elements. Snyder is ready to make a comeback, with an adventure that has the big scale he has displayed in the rest of his filmography.

The poster features another look at Kora (Sofia Boutella), the new protagonist ready to liberate her home from an evil organization that wants to take their resources away from them. A distant planet is suffering, and there's only one young woman who can save them from the imminent danger that is coming their way.

However, the people from the Imperium won't agree with her heroic efforts, and she has a personal struggle that will complicate her journey. Just like General Titus (Djimon Hounsou), Kora used to work for the Imperium, so now, she will deal with the consequences her past actions had on the people who live in the place she grew up in.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Meet the Heroes and Villains of Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon'

The Inspiration Behind Rebel Moon

If the story sounds like something straight from the galaxy far, far away, it's because the treatment came from a story Snyder came up with when he was being considered to direct a Star Wars movie. After Disney purchased Lucasfilm, the studio was looking at multiple options to become the first filmmaker to share their voice under the reign of the company. When Snyder's movie didn't enter production, he saved the concept until he could turn it into something else.

Snyder's Rebel Moon arrives on Netflix on December 22. While we wait for more, including a full trailer, you can check out the first poster for the sci-fi feature below: