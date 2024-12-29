Love him or hate him, action director Zack Snyder has had a very busy and successful career as of late. From his most recent project as a co-creator of Netflix's new adult animation show Twilight of the Gods, to directing 4 movies in the last 4 years, Synder is showing no signs of slowing down his output. Snyder's most recent film work, Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire and Rebel Moon - Part 2: The Scargiver, as well as their respective director's cuts, were all incredibly successful on Netflix. This, along with the films' rather open-ended conclusion, has led many to wonder when a third Rebel Moon will be announced.

The Rebel Moon movies follow Kora (Sofia Boutella), a former soldier of The Imperium who left after the royal family was killed, and the government was overthrown. The films have so far stayed relatively small in scope, with most of the films taking place within a small village. However, The Scargiver ends with the reveal that Princess Issa is alive and sets up a full-scale war with the Imperium. The films are clearly structured for there to be sequels, so, what has Snyder said about a third in the sci-fi franchise?

Zack Snyder Wants To Make a Lot More Rebel Moon Movies

According to Snyder, it is all but official that Rebel Moon - Part 3 will happen. In an interview with Radiotimes.com, the 300 director, when asked how many films he had planned to make for the franchise, said "I guess four makes sense, four or six movies, depending... I guess it's whether or not every time we make one of these movies we make two - that's the question." This statement is in line with the previous films' trajectory, as Rebel Moon was originally a single movie before the script was expanded into two parts.

In that same interview, Snyder confirmed that he has already started working on Part 3, saying "We absolutely have the story all set, we did all that work." Synder goes on to say, "We wrote a treatment for the movie, so we'll see how we go ahead." Snyder is known for planning out franchises far in advance, from his infamously-detailed plan for the canceled Zack Snyder's Justice League sequels, to the heavy sequel set-up that happens in Army of the Dead. It does not always pay to believe that everything Snyder has planned will actually be released, but it is clear that he is still interested in continuing the Rebel Moon franchise.

When Will 'Rebel Moon - Part 3' Be Announced?

While there was only a 4-month wait between the first and second movie's release, it seems likely that the wait for the third part will be a lot longer. In November, it was announced that Snyder's next project with Netflix would be a grounded character-driven film about the LAPD. Not only does this news mark the first time Snyder is making a movie outside the conventional action blockbuster world in decades, but it also gives a pretty good idea as to when Netflix might bring new news about Rebel Moon.

With Snyder's LAPD film still in pre-production, it is unlikely that his newest work will be released until at least 2026. With that in mind, it would not be a surprise if an announcement about the status of the Rebel Moon franchise was made within a year of that new project's release. It could be possible that Snyder's sci-fi epic ends up being left out with the countless other projects canceled by streaming before it can be finished. However, knowing his fondness for pulpy sci-fi action stories, it is unlikely that Zack Snyder will let his newest movie world be lost to the Netflix backlogs just yet.

The Rebel Moon movies are available to watch on Netflix in the U.S.

