The Big Picture In Rebel Moon, Tarak must form a connection with a dangerous bennu in order to earn his freedom and join Kora's rebel team. His hidden abilities prove crucial.

Kora's past as a member of the Imperium makes it difficult for others to trust her, but she is determined to prove her loyalty and lead the rebellion against the government.

Kora is joined by General Titus, Kai, Gunnar, Devra, and Darrian Bloodaxe to form a strong team to fight against the Imperium and free the galaxy from their control.

A new clip from Rebel Moon shared by IGN introduces audiences to the bennu, feathered creatures the characters of the space opera will use to travel. In the video, Kora (Sofia Boutella) is hiding from the Imperium when she runs into Tarak (Staz Nair), a former nobleman who's been chained by the time he meets the protagonist of the film. In order to earn his freedom, Tarak must establish a connection with a bennu, but given how dangerous the animals are, he has a big chance of dying in the process. But nobody counted on Tarak's hidden abilities.

Tarak can form meaningful connections with animals, allowing him to communicate with the bennu and reaching an agreement with the creature. Since he's able to ride the animal, he'll be granted his freedom, making him a strong recruit for Kora's team of rebels. The Imperium has destroyed the lives of the people of Veldt for far too long, and someone needs to stop them before they become more powerful. But if even if the lead characters of Rebel Moon seem like the satellite's last hope, their backstories could make their heroic journeys more complicated than they need to be.

Kora will be the hero of Rebel Moon, but the fact that she used to work for the Imperium before the events of the movie will make it hard for everyone around her to trust her. The Netflix space opera will be all about taking down the government that has tortured the galaxy for years, and having someone who used to work for them as the face of the rebellion could make some people uncomfortable. Kora will be ready to prove where her loyalty resides, with the help of the crew she has assembled to get rid of the Imperium once and for all.

The Supporting Cast of 'Rebel Moon'

General Titus (Djimon Hounsou) also used to work for the Imperium but, understanding Kora's struggles better than anyone, he'll join the team created to destroy the villains and their army. Since they'll need someone to fly them around during their missions, Kora and Titus will be joined by Kai (Charlie Hunnam), a starship pilot in need of a job. As the crew grows stronger, characters such as Gunnar (Michiel Huisman), Devra (Cleopatra Coleman) and Darrian Bloodaxe (Ray Fisher) will be ready to accompany Kora in her quest to free the galaxy from the claws of the Imperium.

You can watch the new clip from Rebel Moon below, before the movie premieres on Netflix on December 21: