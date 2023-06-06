Zack Snyder is making a comeback, with a new story about a young woman who wants to do what's best for her people. Rebel Moon will be an adventure of a big scale, featuring new vehicles, weapons and characters from the mind of the filmmaker behind Man of Steel. The story will be so big, it'll be hard to contain it in a single release.

During a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Deborah Snyder, one of the producers behind the project, explained how the decision to split Rebel Moon into two installments came to be:

Originally, the script was one movie, but it was in ‘Zack form. It was 172 pages. (Chairman of Netflix Films, Scott) Stuber was like, ‘On the service, under-two-hour movies really do better for some reason,’ even though you’ll binge-watch a series of eight episodes. “Zack said, ‘If you ask me to make this less than two hours, I’m going to lose all the character. You won’t care about these people. It’s a character story about how people can change, and redemption, and what are you willing to fight for…’ So he said, ‘What if I give you two movies?

After all, Snyder wrote Rebel Moon as the complete journey of Kora (Sofia Boutella), so it would make sense if the story takes some time to unfold. There are plenty of characters that need proper introductions, complex action sequences and the history of an entire community to establish before the credits can roll, making the prospect of two movies a very comfortable option for this tale to come to life. An oppressive force has taken over Kora's home, and it will be up to her to stop them before the damage they're causing to her people becomes irreversible.

While the director has the story planned out within the scripts of the upcoming blockbusters, details regarding what will happen when Kora stands up for what she believes in are still being kept under wraps. The only certainty the production has right now is the cast, as Rebel Moon will feature performances from Corey Stoll, Michiel Huisman, Ed Skrein, Charlie, Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Cleopatra Coleman, and more.

Zack Snyder's Extensive Storytelling

The fact that Rebel Moon will be split into two parts shouldn't come as a surprise, given how Snyder enjoys telling stories in an extensive, detailed manner. Only a few of years ago, his version of Justice League was launched onto streaming platforms, taking four hours to tell how the greatest heroes of the DC Universe came together to face a threat bigger than anything they had ever faced before. A couple of years before that, a three-hour cut of Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice was released on home media formats, cementing Snyder as an artist who likes to take his time with his characters.

