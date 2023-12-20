The Big Picture Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon pays homage to Star Wars with a similar opening shot but takes a unique approach to the classic planet reveal.

Snyder welcomes the comparison to Star Wars and appreciates that the audience understands the language and vocabulary of space cinema.

Despite the similarities in the camera pan, Rebel Moon is distinct from Star Wars, with Snyder incorporating his vision and making the film bigger and more intense.

Several years ago, 300 and Man of Steel director Zack Snyder had big dreams of shipping off to a galaxy far, far away and helming a Star Wars film. While that project never panned out — something that the filmmaker recently revealed to Collider turned out to be “the best news ever” — his heart was still yearning to make a space odyssey of his own. Now, Snyder is doing exactly that as Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire began a limited theatrical release in the U.S. on December 15 with its Netflix drop just around the corner on December 21.

Though the storyline and characters are a far cry from his original idea for a Star Wars film, during an interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, Snyder revealed how the space-based feature still pays homage to the movies that inspired it.In the movie that started it all — George Lucas’ 1977 A New Hope, the moments directly after the opening crawl feature the camera following a hot pursuit between the Empire’s Star Destroyer and the Rebels’ Tantive IV over Tatooine. Likewise, as Snyder explained to Weintraub, he wanted to see a similar thing happen during the very beginning of Rebel Moon, even if it wasn’t packed with quite the same action as those first exciting moments of A New Hope.

Zack Snyder Puts His Own Flair On Space Cinema

“We needed a transition down to the planet, and it just felt like this tilt down to the planet felt like the easy way to do it,” Snyder explains, as he goes on to share how it’s different from the way Lucas and his team carried out their opening shot. “There is a little bit of irony in that it feels like the tilt-down is in space, but then when it lands it’s actually on the ground, so I thought that was kind of a slight curveball for the classic planet reveal that we’re used to.” Despite his first shots varying from Star Wars’ iconic first moments, Snyder welcomes the comparison from the dedicated fandom, saying:

"But I dig the language and I dig how everyone knows what it is. It’s kind of comforting in a weird way because you feel like, ‘Okay, I see where we’re going. I get this vocabulary.’ I feel like you have to walk people into that stuff, you can’t just slap them. You have to give them a little bit of familiar ground to stand on at first, and then you can kind of go nuts."

Although the camera pan may be linked to Star Wars, Snyder says that’s about as far as the comparisons go. The director has previously admitted to changing much of his vision from his original project, going bigger, badder, and more Snyder-fied with his Netflix film.Check out the trailer for Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire below and catch it on Netflix on December 21. You can find out everything that we know about the production in our handy guide here.

