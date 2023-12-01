The Big Picture Netflix's highly anticipated original film Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire was screened after a panel at CCXP in Brazil, featuring director Zack Snyder, producer Deborah Snyder, and the main cast.

The movie, which debuts on Netflix on December 22, marks Snyder's decade-long project that was originally pitched as a 'Star Wars' spin-off, but has since evolved into its own unique story.

Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire is expected to showcase Snyder's trademark ambitious storytelling, striking imagery, and comic book influences, making it a highly anticipated film for both loyal fans and wider audiences.

You can always count on Netflix to surprise an audience. During the massive fan event CCXP in Brazil this Friday, the streamer put together a panel to discuss their highly anticipated original film Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire. The panel participants were overwhelming enough: Director Zack Snyder and mega-producer Deborah Snyder were there along with stars Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounson, Michiel Huisman, Ed Skrein, Ray Fisher, Charlie Hunnam, Staz Nair and E. Duffy. With ten people on stage, there was a lot to get through, and they followed it up with the first-ever screening of the movie, which debuts on Netflix on December 22.

That’s right: As you are reading this, the audience at the Thunder Stage at CCXP is watching Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire, whose details Snyder has hinted at but mostly kept secret to this day. One thing we do know is that the celebrated filmmaker spent over a decade working on the project, which was originally pitched as a Star Wars spin-off.

As the title indicates, Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire kicks off a story that will conclude in 2024 with Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver. The story centers around Kora (Boutella), a woman who fights alongside the inhabitants of her planet against the oppressive force of Imperium. The movie will feature all of Snyder’s trademarks, including ambitious storytelling, unforgettable imagery and comic book influences.

'Rebel Moon' Abandoning 'Star Wars' Concept Was Probably The Best Idea

Since Snyder originally wanted to do a standalone Star Wars story, it’ll be possible that we'll see elements that resonate with the Skywalker saga and its expanded universe. However, the good thing about it not being tethered to Jedis and Siths is that Snyder had the creative freedom to take the story in whichever direction he wanted, including an approach directed at more mature audiences – but apparently there’s an even more adult cut that Snyder has teased he’ll release eventually.

In any case, we’re bound to hear first impressions on Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire soon, since not only will the CCXP audience react to it but the movie will get a limited theatrical release starting on December 15, so before Christmas we’ll have a pretty good idea of how well the Snyder project was received by his loyal fanbase, and wider audiences and critics. Based on the previous trailers, however, it’s safe to say that the movie looks sharp at the very least, and Snyder has a history of good action sequences under his belt – so it will certainly appeal to a good number of fans.

Netflix premieres Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire globally on December 22.

Rebel Moon When a peaceful settlement on the edge of a distant moon finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, a mysterious stranger living among its villagers becomes their best hope for survival. Release Date December 22, 2023 Director Zack Snyder Cast Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Anthony Hopkins, Cary Elwes, Jena Malone, Djimon Hounsou Genres Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action, Drama Studio Netflix

