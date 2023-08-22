The Big Picture Zack Snyder's sci-fi epic Rebel Moon, pitched as a darker Star Wars project, has finally received its first trailer.

The film follows rebel leader Kora's mission for redemption against the oppressive Mother World government.

The expansive cast includes Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Charlie Hunnam, and Anthony Hopkins, among others.

It's time to head off to a galaxy far, far away, though not the one you're thinking of. Starting life as a pitch to Lucasfilm for a darker Star Wars project, Zack Snyder's sci-fi epic Rebel Moon has gestated for years, with a release date only now in sight for the film. Now, following a long drip-feed of images courtesy of the Justice League director and other sources, we finally have a look at his new world in motion. At Gamescom Opening Night Live, Snyder unveiled the first teaser for the first film, Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire, which sets up a grand galactic conflict ahead between the inhabitants of the titular rebel moon Veldt against the tyrannical Mother World.

Rebel Moon stars Sofia Boutella as the rebel leader Kora who's on a mission for redemption after years of serving under the banner of the oppressive Mother World government. To help defend Veldt, she turns to the warriors on the moon and beyond to fight against the Imperium, the Mother World's army headed by the cruel Regent Balisarius (Fra Free). Through her recruitment effort, she faces the ghosts of her past as she confronts the horrors inflicted by the organization she once stood for. Kora faces a race against time as she tries to band everyone across the galaxy together before the Imperium bears its might upon the planet, bleeds the land dry, and wipes out any remaining hope.

Kora will have no shortage of allies to potentially bring aboard for her fight against the Mother World. That includes another former Imperium member in General Titus, played by Djimon Hounsou who's also starring in the upcoming Gran Turismo. Others joining her cause include Charlie Hunnam as the dedicated pilot Kai, Michiel Huisman as Kora's friend Gunnar, Staz Nair as the blacksmith Tarak, Doona Bae as the cyborg swordmaster Nemesis, Ray Fisher and Cleopatra Coleman as brother and sister duo Darrian and Devra Bloodaxe, Jena Malone as the spider warrior Harmada, Anthony Hopkins as the ancient mechanical knight Jimmy, and E. Duffy as the non-binary, justice-seeking refugee Millius. Ed Skrein, meanwhile, will accompany Free's Balisarius as his brutal right-hand man Admiral Atticus Noble while Cary Elwes and Corey Stoll round out the cast.

Snyder Stretches the Limits of His Imagination With Rebel Moon

Image via Netflix

Even though Rebel Moon isn't out yet, it's already a massive project with an entirely new sci-fi world ripe for expansion. This is Snyder's Star Wars after all, and it already needed two films to fully unfurl the director's dramatic, Seven Samurai-tinged galactic tale and introduce his own heroes while also meeting Netflix's standards. Not only that but both parts are already confirmed to receive R-rated cuts that expand the films into more mature, adult-oriented flicks. In a previous interview with Collider, Shay Hatten, who co-wrote the film with Snyder and Kurt Johnstad, went as far as saying this story is the director "really getting to unleash his visual imagination to the fullest extent" which sets the bar high considering Snyder's previous work behind hits like 300.

Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire arrives on Netflix just before Christmas on December 22 and Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver won't be far behind, arriving in April. Check out the trailer below: