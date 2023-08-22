The Big Picture Zack Snyder's sci-fi epic Rebel Moon is set to release on Netflix this December, with Part 1 following rebel leader Kora's quest to defend her colony.

Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon has finally come to fruition, with the sci-fi epic heading to Netflix this December. The first of two parts, Rebel Moon Part 1: Child of Fire follows a rebel leader named Kora who seeks help from other warriors to defend her colony. As Snyder fans count down the days until Part 1's release, Snyder has shared new details regarding a Rebel Moon video game currently in the works.

Snyder revealed new details of the Rebel Moon game at this year's Gamescom event, an annual trade fair centered on all things video game related. During Snyder's talk, he shared that the Rebel Moon team are partnering with Super Evil Megacorp for the game. For now, most details on what players can expect are relatively thin. However, Snyder revealed that the game is set just after the events of both movies and is meant to expand the world. Players will also be able to pick their own rebel, as well as play by themselves or take part in a co-op with another player.

Rebel Moon takes viewers to the far reaches of a galaxy where Kora's (Sofia Boutella) peaceful colony lies. However, things soon take a turn when the tyrannical Regent Balisarius (Fra Free) deploys an army to the colony, sending Kora on a search for allies to protect it and its people. As such, she tracks down the best fighters who can help her fight back against the dangerous Mother World, a varied collection of people all seeking revenge and redemption. The battle will rage on in Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver, which is due to release in April.

Who Else Is Involved With Rebel Moon?

Rebel Moon is directed, produced, and co-written by Snyder, who also serves as director of photography for the feature. He co-wrote the screenplay alongside previous collaborators Shay Hatten (Army of the Dead) and Kurt Johnstad (300). Deborah Snyder produced the feature alongside Eric Newman producing for his company Grand Electric. Additional cast members includes Djimon Hinsou as General Titus, Charlie Hunnam as Kai, Doona Bae as Nemesis, Michiel Huisman as Gunnar, Staz Nair as Tarak, Jena Malone as Harmada, Anthony Hopkins as Jimmy, E. Duffy as Millius, and Ed Skrein as Admiral Atticus Noble, as well as Cary Elwes, and Corey Stoll.

The Rebel Moon game does not yet have a projected release window. Rebel Moon Part 1: Child of Fire premieres December 22 on Netflix.