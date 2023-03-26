While Zack Snyder's time at DC is over, that doesn't mean he is shying away from big, spectacle films, and Rebel Moon seems primed to be one of the biggest releases of the year. Netflix has greentlit Rebel Moon and also Rebel Moon Part 2, allowing the film and its sequel to be filmed back to back, showing great promise for the story.

Rebel Moon is a space opera following a young woman named Kora (Sofia Boutella) as she gathers allies across space in order to face off against an invading tyrannical regent named Balisarius (Ed Skrein). The film is based on a story written by Snyder alongside Kurt Johnstad, with some calling it a Star Wars-inspired space epic. Snyder and Johnstad then co-wrote the film with Shay Hatten. Also directed by Snyder, the film features a bevy of big names like Charlie Hunnam, Ray Fisher, Djimon Hounsou, Corey Stoll, Cleopatra Coleman, Cary Elwes, and Anthony Hopkins, just to name a few.

The film wrapped in December 2022, and the first film is set to stream on Netflix on December 22. In an interview with Collider, Hatten gave updates on Rebel Moon saying:

Rebel Moon is... I mean, it's in the can. It's in post-production right now. Zack [Snyder] is editing away, and I've seen bits and pieces of it. I've seen scenes here and there and a cut of the trailer. I haven't seen the full movie myself yet, but I'm very, very excited about it. I really feel so lucky to get to work with Zack. I tell him this all the time, but 300 was one of the first R-rated movies that I convinced my parents to take me to see in theaters, which I think he hates me saying because it makes me seem super young. But nevertheless, he's been really an inspiration to me for a long time. And I think with Rebel Moon, people will just see that it's him really getting to unleash his visual imagination to the fullest extent. And I think people will really dig it.

What Else Has Shay Hatten Worked On?

Hatten has previously worked with Snyder for another Netflix project, Army of the Dead, where Hatten co-wore the film with Snyder and Joby Harold. Snyder and Hatten teamed up again in Army of Thieves, a heist comedy film directed by Matthias Schweighöfer. Hatten and Snyder wrote the story while Hatten himself penned the screenplay. Outside of his work with Snyder, Hatten co-wrote multiple films in the John Wick franchise, including John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, John Wick: Chapter 4, and the upcoming Ballerina.

While the details and specifics of Rebel Moon are still murky, it sounds like we will be seeing footage from the film soon with Snyder working and editing away at the sci-fi epic. Rebel Moon comes to Netflix December 22, 2023.