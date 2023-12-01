The Big Picture Netflix and Zack Snyder are giving fans the unique opportunity to be directed by the famous filmmaker at the Rebel Moon activation at CCXP in São Paulo, Brazil.

The immersive experience involves fans becoming the stars of the film, with their scenes being added to the trailer as a custom digital souvenir.

Snyder and his stars will also be sitting down for a panel at CCXP to discuss the creation of Rebel Moon.

Netflix is hyping up the release of Rebel Moon at CCXP in São Paulo, Brazil, but that doesn't mean that Zack Snyder is done directing the sci-fi epic. At an activation set up by the streamer, fans are becoming the stars of the much-anticipated film with Snyder behind the camera for them. He's on-site at the virtual set guiding attendees through scenes from the film, which are added to the trailer as a custom digital souvenir.

CCXP has been the place for immersive experiences and displays galore, but Snyder, his crew, and Netflix are taking it to a new level by personally turning fans into movie stars at the convention. This is far from the only thing for attendees looking forward to Rebel Moon — the rest of the activation includes giant spaceships, wax statues, and more showcasing the world and characters — but it's almost certainly the coolest given the crowd gathered around to get the chance to be directed by the Justice League helmer.

At CCXP, Snyder will continue his Rebel Moon push by sitting down for a panel with his stars, including Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Michiel Huisman, Charlie Hunnam, Ed Skrein, Ray Fisher, Staz Nair, and E. Duffy as well as his wife and producer Deborah Snyder, to dive deep on the creation of his space opera. The film has an interesting history considering it began life as a pitch for a darker, grittier film in the Star Wars universe. The plot has changed little since then, according to Snyder, meaning the project will be a glimpse into his take on the juggernaut franchise.

What Is 'Rebel Moon' About?

Rebel Moon puts the fate of Veldt, and the entire universe, in the hands of Kora (Boutella) as she raises a diverse band of revolutionaries from different worlds to fight back against the tyrannical Regent Balisarius (Fra Free) and his right-hand man, Admiral Noble (Skrein). Before they can beat back the Motherworld, however, they must learn how to cooperate for the greater good of everyone. Kurt Johnstad and Shay Hatten penned the screenplay.

Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire releases in theaters on December 15 before reaching Netflix on December 22. Part Two: The Scargiver is set for April 19. Read our full guide on the first film here and check out the video from Collider's Steve Weintraub of Snyder directing fans below.