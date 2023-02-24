‘Rebel Moon’: Corey Stoll Says the Cast and Crew Would Go to the Ends of the Earth for Zack Snyder

This December, director Zac Snyder will release his upcoming, star-studded sci-fi epic Rebel Moon. Set on a peaceful colony in a faraway galaxy, Rebel Moon will follow Kora (Sofia Boutella), a dispatch rider who travels to neighboring planets in order to seek their help after her peaceful home comes under threat from Regent Balisarius (Ed Skrein).

The massive cast also includes Anthony Hopkins, Djimon Hounsou, and Charlie Hunnam, and Corey Stoll, among many others. In a recent 1-on-1 interview with Collider's own Perri Nemiroff for his latest project Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Stoll had nothing but wonderful things to say about the experience of working with Snyder on the set of the science fiction spectacle.

When asked what it was like to work with an "actor's director" like Snyder, Stoll said:

"He is there in the trenches with everybody. As soon as you walk onto his set, you get a sense that everybody, the cast and the crew, would go to the ends of the earth for him because he's there covered in dust, 110 degrees in the desert, working these crazy hours with a smile on his face and so it really is a joy to see something on that scale, working on that scale, but with this sense of playfulness and enthusiasm that he has."

It's clear just from this film that those who have worked with Snyder before are keen to repeat the experience. The script for Rebel Moon comes from Kurt Johnstad and Shay Hatten, who have both previously collaborated with Snyder — on 300 and Army of the Dead respectively. The cast also includes Ray Fisher, who previously worked with Snyder on Zack Snyder's Justice League. In addition to these familiar faces, the film is also set to star Cleopatra Coleman, Michiel Huisman, Jena Malone, Cary Elwes, Stuart Martin, Kingston Foster, Bae Doona, Alfonso Herrera (Ozark), Ingvar Eggert Sigurðsson, Fra Fee, and Staz Nair.

Rebel Moon will arrive on Netflix on December 22, 2023.