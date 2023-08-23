The Big Picture Zack Snyder, known for his director's cuts, will release an extended version of Rebel Moon with an additional hour of content.

Snyder considers the director's cut to be a more immersive and detailed experience, "painted-in" with extra scenes crafted specifically for this version.

Rebel Moon: Part One - A Child of Fire will feature an ensemble cast and follows a battle for the fate of a galaxy on the moon of Veldt.

Zack Snyder has made a director's cut something of his hallmark, and that will be no different on his two-part sci-fi epic Rebel Moon. Ahead of the premiere of Rebel Moon: Part One - A Child of Fire this December on Netflix, Snyder revealed that when the two director's cuts are eventually released, they'll extend the total film's runtime by nearly an hour.

"The director’s cut is close to an hour of extra content, so I think it’s a legitimate extended universe version," Snyder said in an interview with Netflix's Tudum website. "You really get to see a lot. It’s just more painted-in all the way. The director’s [cut] is a settle-in deep dive, which I have notoriously done throughout my career. I don’t know how I got into this director’s cut thing, but what I will say about it is that, for me, the director’s cuts have always been something I had to fight for in the past and nobody wanted it." Not only is Snyder planning to release director's cuts for both installments of the film, but revealed that he specifically crafted scenes with an extended cut in mind:

"With Netflix, we shot scenes just for the director’s cut. So in that way, it’s really a revelation because it gives that second kick at the can for big fans, like a real discovery that they would not [otherwise] get. I’m really excited about it!"

Initially beginning development as a Star Wars film, Rebel Moon stars Sofia Boutella as Kora, a stranger on the moon of Veldt. When the moon's inhabitants are threatened by the ruling Mother World and its Imperium army, "Kora assembles a small band of warriors...who share a common need for redemption and revenge," according to a synopsis from Netflix. "As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged."

Image via Netflix

The ensemble cast also stars Djimon Hounsou, Charlie Hunnam, Ray Fisher, Ed Skrein, Jena Malone, Michiel Huisman, Cleopatra Coleman and Anthony Hopkins. Rebel Moon was directed by Snyder from a screenplay he wrote with Kurt Johnstad and Shay Hatten. The film was produced by Snyder, his wife Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller for their Stone Quarry banner, alongside Eric Newman for Grand Electric.

Snyder is Infamous for Director's Cuts

Creating extended cuts may be what Snyder is known for more than anything. After he was forced to step away from DC's Justice League, he released a revamped version of the film, Zack Snyder's Justice League, that aligned with his original vision for the project. While the initial film was widely panned, most critics considered Snyder's cut to be a superior and deeper version.

Snyder has also said that he is still planning to release a director's cut of his 2011 film Sucker Punch. The film underperformed at the box office but has gained a cult following, with fans having long asked for additional versions. With Snyder's clear propensity for a director's cut, extended editions of Rebel Moon is a pretty unsurprising development.

Rebel Moon: Part One - A Child of Fire premieres on Netflix on Dec. 22, 2023. The film's teaser can be seen below: