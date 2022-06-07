While Rebel Moon was not officially featured in Netflix’s Geeked week, director Zack Snyder used his Twitter account to crash the party and show us a make-up test he supervised for the upcoming sci-fi film. Set in an interplanetary colony, Rebel Moon will follow a group of warriors banding together to protect their lands against a mighty army.

The photo shared by Snyder features an alien with a feminine figure posing to the camera with her massive horns. The actress is surrounded by smoke and red light, giving the scene a menacing look. While little is known about Rebel Moon so far, the film will involve an evil conqueror named Belisarius, who is set to be played by Ed Skrein. So, the make-up test could be related to the alien conqueror’s species, as every trait of the alien screams “bad guy.”

Inspired by Akira Kurosawa’s cult classic Seven Samurai, Rebel Moon will tell the story of a group of farmers who inhabit a distant colony in space. When these farmers see their lives threatened by the arrival of an evil army, they send a young woman named Kora, played by Sofia Boutella, to survey nearby planets in the search of warriors who can help fight off the invaders. It’s an interesting take on a story that has passed the test of time, as Seven Samurai is still one of the best movies ever made, even almost seven decades after its initial release.

Rebel Moon is the first movie to come from a first-look deal signed by Snyder’s production company, The Stone Quarry Productions, with Netflix. The deal was signed after Snyder’s highly-successful Army of the Dead, which quickly spawned a franchise on the streaming platform. Rebel Moon is written by Snyder with Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad based on a story by Snyder and Johnstad. The trio worked together on Army of the Dead, with Hatten also taking over writing duties for the spinoff Army of Thieves. Snyder also serves as a producer via The Stone Quarry with Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller, with Eric Newman also serving as a producer for Grand Electric.

The star-studded cast of Rebel Moon includes Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Stuart Martin, Cary Elwes, Corey Stoll, Michiel Huisman, Alfonso Herrera, Cleopatra Coleman, Fra Fee, and Rhian Rees. Filming on Rebel Moon began last April, but so far, all we had seen of the movie was a picture of Hounsou in full costume.

There is currently no release date for Rebel Moon. Check out the make-up test below.