Netflix continues its streak of exciting new ventures with the release of Rebel Ridge, an action thriller helmed almost entirely by Green Room's Jeremy Saulnier. Saulnier is a man of many talents and has written, produced, directed, and edited Rebel Ridge, with his unique stamp of creativity pressed over all aspects of this movie.

For this reason, excitement is surely high, as many look to Rebel Ridge as one of the streamer's better releases in the month of September. Alas, this excitement can't be attributed solely to Saulnier, with a selection of top performers ready to lend their abilities to this intricate and immersive plot. So, with that in mind, here is a look at the cast of characters you can expect to see in Rebel Ridge.

Aaron Pierre

Terry Richmond

Terry Richmond is Rebel Ridge's lead and is a dedicated, honest, Reacher-esque man who faces fear with grit and determination. Aaron Pierre is a superb choice to lead an action movie of this ilk, as one of the industry's fastest-rising stars. After being spotted in a production of Othello by Oscar-winning filmmaker Barry Jenkins, he was quickly invited to audition for a role in Prime Video's The Underground Railroad. Pierre smashed his audition, the series was an instant hit, and the rest is history. Now with the world at his feet, Pierre steps into the protagonist's shoes for another major streamer, hoping to introduce an even wider audience to his obvious talent.

Don Johnson

Chief Sandy Burnne

A Sheriff with one eye on his community and another kept on holding a deep, dark secret, Sandy Burnne is a complex character who sometimes puts others in danger to complete his job. Don Johnson, best known for playing James "Sonny" Crockett in the 1980s television series Miami Vice, is a multi-award-winning actor with enormous pedigree. For his performance in the 80s classic, Johnson earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series and even won a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series. Most recently, Johnson appeared in both Book Club: The Next Chapter and The Collective, with the veteran set to star and executive produce in the upcoming Andy Tennant thriller, Unit 234.

AnnaSophia Robb

Summer McBride

Bold, brave, and one-half of Rebel Ridge's dynamic central pair, Summer McBride is a fascinating character, portrayed with a deft touch by the brilliant AnnaSophia Robb. An actress, model, and singer, Robb is perhaps best known for her work as a child actor in the noughties. With roles like Violet in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Leslie in Bridge to Terabithia, Robb would endear herself to a generation of viewers who have watched her grow and blossom into the terrific performer she is today. Following Rebel Ridge, Robb is also set to begin production on the NBC series Grosse Pointe Garden Society, alongside Aja Naomi King and Melissa Fumero.

David Denman

Officer Evan Marston

Perhaps best known for his role as Roy in The Office, David Denman will portray Officer Evan Marston in Rebel Ridge, with the actor no stranger to playing a law enforcement official, having portrayed Officer Burroughs in When a Stranger Calls. A SAG Award winner with a strong fanbase, Denman always shines no matter the role, with his neat range allowing him to dip into a myriad of genres with relative ease. Currently, Denman can be seen in the Netflix miniseries Eric, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, as well as gearing up to star in Season 2 of Peacemaker for Max, opposite John Cena.

Emory Cohen

Officer Steve Lann

Playing the role of Officer Steve Zahn is the accomplished Emory Cohen, an actor who receives consistently high praise from critics. The Manhattan-born actor is best known for his roles as AJ Cross in Derek Cianfrance's The Place Beyond the Pines, Tony Fiorello in John Crowley's Brooklyn, and Homer in the Netflix series The OA. Currently, Emory can be seen in Jason Bateman's Netflix limited series Florida Man, as well as alongside Tom Hardy, Austin Butler, Michael Shannon, and Jodie Comer in The Bikeriders.

Zsané Jhé

Officer Jessica Sims

The Illinois-born writer, poet, and actress Zsané Jhé will be playing another member of law enforcement in Rebel Ridge, namely Officer Jessica Sims. Interestingly, Jhé already has a link to two other members of Rebel Ridge's ensemble, having appeared alongside Pierre in the Prime Video series The Underground Railroad and Johnson in the HBO series, Watchmen. Besides that and Rebel Ridge, Jhé is known for roles in the likes of Freeform’s Good Trouble, the CW’s Black Lightning, and Fox’s The Resident.

Supporting Cast in 'Rebel Ridge'

Playing the role of Elliot is actor, writer, and producer Steve Zissis. Seemingly one of the busiest men working today, Zissis can currently be seen in Season 1 of the new Apple TV+ series The Changeling, as well as having just wrapped a Season 2 recurring role in the British comedy series Funny Woman opposite Gemma Arterton. Having appeared in the likes of Baghead, Cyrus, Togetherness, and Her, Zissis has proven time and time again that he is a valuable addition to any ensemble, with his presence in Rebel Ridge only heightening the movie's intrigue.

With over 50 years of experience in acting, Dana Lee's addition to the Rebel Ridge ensemble as Mr. Liu is a smart one. With roles that include Capt. Kinh in Rambo: First Blood Part 2, The General in Lethal Weapon 4, and Doc in Birds of Prey, Lee has been a mainstay on screens for many a decade, including small appearances recently in the likes of Grey's Anatomy and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Playing the role of Judge in Rebel Ridge is veteran actor James Cromwell. At 84 years of age, Cromwell continues to impress in a variety of different roles, most recently opposite Colin Farrell in the critically acclaimed Apple TV+ limited series, Sugar. From The Green Mile to Big Hero 6 and Succession - a show for which he earned three Primetime Emmy nominations - Cromwell has proved his stylish talents time and time again across a 50-year career, the highlight of which is an Academy Award nomination for his performance as Farmer Hoggett in the international smash hit, Babe.

Rebel Ridge will be available on Netflix on September 6, 2024.

