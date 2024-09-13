Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Netflix's Rebel Ridge.

2024 has been a relatively weak year thus far for Netflix subscribers looking for great action films. Although the streaming service has put on more massive-scale tentpole projects than ever before, movies like Lift, The Union, Trigger Warning, and Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F were so forgettable that they seemed to evaporate from existence after the first week in which they were released. Ironically, one of Netflix’s most critically acclaimed films this year has been the far smaller and more scaled-back revenge thriller Rebel Ridge, which hails from the acclaimed director Jeremy Saulnier, of Green Room and Blue Ruin fame. While comparisons have been made with classic revenge thrillers like Rolling Thunder and First Blood, Rebel Ridge is the rare action film where its hero doesn't kill anyone.

Rebel Ridge centers around the former marine Terry Richmond (Aaron Pierre), who is biking to the small town of Shelby Springs in order to post bail for his cousin, Mike, who is in prison. Although Terry’s intentions are to give Mike an opportunity to have a better life and redeem himself, he is stopped by police officers Evan Marston (David Denman) and Steve Lann (Emory Cohen), who seize his cash after accusing him of selling drugs. After Mike is killed in prison and a conspiracy involving the local Police Chief Burnne (Don Johnson) is revealed, Terry becomes a one-man army determined to ensure that justice is carried out. The stakes could not be higher, but Terry’s determination not to kill anyone makes Rebel Ridge a more inventive action thriller.

'Rebel Ridge' Isn’t Really About Violence

Close

One of the most defining characteristics of Terry is that he does not want to commit violence, nor does he have anyone’s death on his hands. Although it is explained early on that he received advanced combat training with his service in the Marines, Terry never saw combat in a war, and thus is uncomfortable about taking someone’s life. While Terry’s desire for revenge escalates after he is constantly disrespected by Burnne and his shady officers, he does not go to Shelby Springs with the intention of causing a commotion. One of the most defining sequences is a standoff with Burnne, in which Terry uses his hulking frame to block the chief from accessing his weapon; Terry may have diffused a potentially violent scenario, but he’s still in a position where he has complete power over his opponent.

Rebel Ridge is unique because Terry discovers that violence won’t solve anything. One of the reasons that his initial confrontation with Marston and Lann is so uncomfortable is that Terry knows that the two officers are looking for any excuse to start a fight with him; the film understands that, as a Black man in America, Terry is aware that any acts of aggression on his part could lead to serious and potentially lethal consequences. The realization that Terry makes is that while beating up the cops may provide him with a temporary level of satisfaction, the only way for real change to occur is if he is able to collect evidence that points to the coverup involving the department’s funding. The film’s ending is effective because Terry is fighting to collect the SD cards that point to the obvious miscarriages of justice that have occurred amidst Burnne’s service as the chief.

‘Rebel Ridge’ Is a Sensitive Portrayal of Masculinity

Although his massive build makes him one of the coolest action heroes of the year, Pierre brings a sensitivity to Terry that is not often seen in action cinema. After Burnne escorts Terry to the hospital to inform him that his cousin died, he is briefly uncuffed, as if the cops are goading him into starting a brawl. While most action movies would use this as a means of kickstarting an intense hand-to-hand combat scene, Rebel Ridge allows Terry to break down in tears as he recovers from the loss. It’s a deeply affecting scene because it shows that Terry is far more devastated than he is angry; he’s not a character who went to Shelby Springs with the express purpose of starting a fight. Terry’s recognition that his cousin’s death was the result of the civil asset seizure policy, as well as the racism on the part of the department, is what leads him to take more drastic actions in the third act.

The lack of death in Rebel Ridge makes the action scenes more inventive, as the film would have been far less compelling if Terry had walked into the police station with guns blazing as he tried to commit a mission of revenge. This is in part due to Terry’s compassionate side; he recognizes that his new ally Summer McBridge (AnnaSophia Robb), an employee at the courthouse, would also be put at risk of losing her child’s custody if she were to be implicated in his scheme. The last act of Rebel Ridge is absolutely electrifying, as Terry understands that there is a greater importance to his endeavors than anything that specifically involves Burnne, Marston, or Lann. Beating them to a pulp may provide him with some temporary satisfaction, but it won’t put an end to this corrupt policy that could claim the lives of more innocent men like Mike. By exposing the hypocrisy, Terry has the opportunity to spare other families the same experience with grief that he knows all too well now.

Rebel Ridge explores the inherently insatiable nature of revenge, as Terry’s anger is what makes him more focused, and not less in control. In many ways, it is a complete inverse of the narrative arc in Saulnier’s breakout film Blue Ruin; while that film’s protagonist (Macon Blair) was an untrained would-be-assassin who ends up getting caught up in a cycle of violence, Terry is a highly trained veteran who avoids any chance at escalation. The maturation of this concept that Saulnier has shown signifies that he has evolved significantly as a filmmaker.

Rebel Ridge is streaming on Netflix in the U.S.

Rebel Ridge 7 10 Terry Richmond, played by Aaron Pierre, arrives in the town of Shelby Springs to post bail for his cousin. When his savings are unjustly seized by corrupt local law enforcement, he is forced into a deadly battle to uncover a conspiracy and protect those he loves. Release Date September 6, 2024 Director Jeremy Saulnier Cast AnnaSophia Robb , David Denman , Aaron Pierre , Don Johnson Emory Cohen , Oscar Gale , Reid Williams , Steve Zissis Runtime 131 Minutes Main Genre Crime Writers Jeremy Saulnier Expand

Watch on Netflix