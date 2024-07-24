The Big Picture Netflix's upcoming thriller Rebel Ridge, starring Aaron Pierre, promises action, intrigue, and a small-town conspiracy.

Pierre's character Terry Richmond battles local law enforcement in a fight for justice, with unexpected allies by his side.

Director Jeremy Saulnier explores the power of words in his film, creating intense dialogue scenes filled with emotional charge.

Netflix is getting ready to drop another heart-pounding film on its audiences, as the streaming service has announced that its upcoming thriller Rebel Ridge will begin streaming on the platform on September 6. Ahead of the film's release, Netflix also revealed a series of first-look photos at the project, which stars Aaron Pierre as a former U.S. Marine who becomes entangled in a small-town conspiracy while trying to help out his family.

Rebel Ridge will star Pierre as Terry Richmond, who enters the town of Shelby Springs on a simple but urgent mission — post bail for his cousin and save him from imminent danger, according to a synopsis of the film from Netflix. But when Terry’s life savings are unjustly seized by law enforcement, he’s forced to go head-to-head with local police chief Sandy Burnne (Don Johnson) and his combat-ready officers. Terry finds an unlikely ally in court clerk Summer McBride (AnnaSophia Robb) and the two become ensnared in a deep-rooted conspiracy within the remote township. As the stakes turn deadly, Terry must call upon his mysterious background to break the department’s hold on the community, bring justice to his own family –– and protect Summer in the process.

The first-look photos feature shots of Pierre, Johnson, and Robb, along with the film's writer and director, Jeremy Saulnier, who said of his film, "There's action and violence for sure, but it was fun to explore weaponizing words in a narrative sense, to make dialogue scenes play like high-stakes set pieces — to go more terrestrial and more grounded in order to play up an emotional charge that can resonate even more on-screen with two characters facing off verbally than when the pyrotechnics start exploding." The film also stars James Cromwell, David Denman, Emory Cohen, Steve Zissis, Dana Lee, and Zsané Jhé.

'Rebel Ridge' Was Originally Set to Have a Different Star

Close

While Pierre is the lead of Rebel Ridge, the film originally had a different star attached to play the character of Terry: John Boyega, known for his role in The Woman King and as ex-stormtrooper turned Resistance hero Finn in the Stars Wars sequel trilogy. Boyega's casting in the film was announced in 2019, but a few years later it was revealed that he had dropped out of the project. Pierre would board the film soon after this.

Rebel Ridge is a co-production between Bonneville Pictures and Filmscience, and Saulnier produced the film in addition to writing and directing. Additional producers include Anish Savjani, Neil Kopp, and Vincent Savin, while Daniel Jason Heffner, Macon Blair and Louise Lovegrove executive produce.

Rebel Ridge will begin streaming on Netflix on September 6. The first-look photos can be seen above.