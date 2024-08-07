The Big Picture Aaron Pierre leads Rebel Ridge as Terry Richmond, a hero seeking justice and fighting corruption in his town.

The star-studded cast includes Don Johnson and AnnaSophia Robb, promising an intense battle between good and evil.

Director Jeremy Saulnier shifts from horror to thriller with Rebel Ridge, showcasing Aaron Pierre's talent on screen.

Netflix has released the first trailer for Rebel Ridge, their upcoming action movie about a resourceful hero who will do everything in his power to eliminate corruption from his town. Aaron Pierre steps into the shoes of Terry Richmond, a former Marine who was trying to lead a quiet life. But when his cousin is imprisoned, the lead of the story posts bail to save him from imminent danger. However, law enforcement wrongfully seizes Richmond's savings. It's up to the hero of Rebel Ridge to demand justice and save his relative before it's too late.

The cast of Rebel Ridge will also include Don Johnson, AnnaSophia Robb and James Cromwell. Robb will portray Summr McBride, a court clerk who will quickly become Terry's ally during his quest to get to the bottom of the truth. Johnson will step into the shoes Sandy Burnne. The local chief of police could be one of the antagonists keeping Richmond away from his cousin. Time will tell who Terry will be able to trust in the unpredictable twists and turns of Rebel Ridge.

Rebel Ridge was written and directed by Jeremy Saulnier. The filmmaker has come a long way since the debut of his first movie, Murder Party. The horror comedy was met with critical acclaim, leading Saulnier to a career that would also feature the development of titles such as Blue Ruin and Green Room. The last movie directed by Saulnier, Hold the Dark, starred Jeffrey Wright and Riley Keough. The project was released on Netflix, paving the way for the working relationship that would allow Rebel Ridge to be developed. After spending a few years focusing on horror comedies and gripping dramas, Saulnier will dive deep into the thriller genre with Rebel Ridge.

The Star of 'Rebel Ridge'

Rebel Ridge will give Aaron Pierre plenty of time to shine on the screen thanks to his leading role as Terry Richmond. The actor had a breakout role in Krypton, the television series that followed the story of Superman's grandfather. The performer will also be seen in the next season of The Morning Show. But perhaps his biggest role of the year will be voicing the titular character in Mufasa: The Lion King. The upcoming theatrical prequel will debut on the big screen later this year, after the previous Lion King movie earned more than $1 billion at the global box office. In the meantime, Pierre has a mystery to solve this fall in the form of Rebel Ridge.

You can check out the trailer for Rebel Ridge above, before the movie premieres on Netflix on September 6.