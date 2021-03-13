The first official trailer of Rebel is here to show us just why the ABC series is a must-see. Inspired by the life of lawyer and activist Erin Brockovich, Rebel follows Annie “Rebel” Bello, a woman without a law degree who still does whatever she can to fight for the right legal causes and for those who can’t defend themselves against big corporations. If the premise is not enough to grab your attention, how about this: the main lead of the series is none other than Katey Sagal.

The trailer focuses on Sagal’s mesmerizing acting while she challenges police authorities and big executives to bring media attention to how a pharmaceutical company puts the lives of thousands of people at risk for profit. This series has been emphasized as an originally-written legal battle rather than a direct reproduction of Brockovich’s life.

Rebel is a creation of executive producer Krista Vernoff, who currently serves as showrunner on the medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, while Brockovich herself will also act as an executive producer for the series. Besides Sagal, the Rebel cast also includes John Corbett, James Lesure, Lex Scott Davis, Tamala Jones, Ariela Barer, Kevin Zegers, Sam Palladio and Andy Garcia. Corbett was recently featured in the To All the Boys trilogy, which just released its last film on Netflix. Garcia hardly needs an introduction with such an extensive career, the likes of which include both Brian De Palma’s The Untouchables and Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather Part III.

Sagal is recently best known for her role on the series Sons of Anarchy, created and produced by her real-life husband Kurt Sutter. Brockovich has seen her life adapted for the screen before; the Erin Brockovich movie starring Julia Roberts and directed by Steven Soderbergh received five Academy Award nominations and netted critical acclaim after its release in 2000.

Rebel will premiere April 8 on ABC. You can watch the trailer and check out the official poster artwork below.

