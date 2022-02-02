Today, Netflix has announced the release date for its upcoming comedy starring Rebel Wilson. On her Instagram, the Pitch Perfect star posted a first look at the new comedy film and announced to her fans that Senior Year will be released exclusively on the streaming platform on May 13th, 2022.

Senior Year will see Wilson star as a 37-year-old woman who wakes up from a 20-year coma that she fell into after a tragic cheerleading accident she suffered back in high school. After waking up, she decides to go back to school, determined to return to her old status as a high school popular girl and win the prom queen crown she has always dreamed of earning.

In the image posted by Wilson, not much is revealed about the film. However, we do get a good look at Wilson's character and see her in a cheerleading uniform, decked out with glitter and butterfly clips in her hair. Wilson captions the post with:

“Got my butterfly clips and glitter, and I'm ready to head back to 2002! #SeniorYear premieres May 13 on @netflix”

Senior Year, which will be her first acting role since 2019’s Cats, will see Wilson starring alongside Alicia Silverstone (Clueless), Justin Hartley (This is Us), Angourie Rice (The Nice Guys), Sam Richardson (The Afterparty), Zoë Chao (Love Life), Mary Holland (The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window), and Chris Parnell (Rick and Morty).

Senior Year is directed by Alex Hardcastle in his feature film debut. Hardcastle has previously directed fan-favorite episodes of such sitcoms as Parks And Recreation, You’re The Worst, and Grace And Frankie. The script has been written by Andrew Knauer (The Last Stand) & Arthur Pielli (Ghost Team One) and Brandon Scott Jones (The Other Two) and the film is based on a story by Knauer & Pielli.

Wilson will also be serving as a producer on the film along with Todd Garner, Timothy M. Bourne, and Chris Bender, with Jeremy Stein and Jake Wagner serving on the film as executive producers.

Senior Year will be released exclusively on Netflix across the globe on May 13, 2022. Currently, Netflix has yet to release a trailer for the new comedy. Check out the full first-look image showcasing Wilson's Senior Year character below:

