Class at Elite Way School is back in session, because the iconic telenovela Rebelde is being rebooted at Netflix. The first official teaser for the show was revealed today during TUDUM, the streamer’s global fan event. It puts a spotlight on the new group of students, their style, and most importantly, their musical talent. Rebelde will premiere on Netflix sometime in 2022.

For those not familiar with just how big of a deal this reboot is, here’s a quick rundown. Rebelde, which ran from 2004 to 2006, is the Mexican adaptation of the Argentian telenovela Rebelde Way. Despite this relatively short runtime, the show premiered over 400 episodes across three seasons. After all, telenovelas are not so different from American soap operas. Rebelde in particular centers around a group of seemingly different students coming together to form a band. The show continues to have a massive following, who are waiting with bated breath to see how this new adaptation turns out — especially with an all-new cast of characters (and one returning favorite in the role of Elite Way School's new headmistress). But who isn't taken back immediately as soon as they hear the familiar strains of the classic show's theme song? iY soy Rebelde!

Among the new students at Elite Way are Azul Guatia, Sergio Mayer Mori, Andrea Chaparro, Jeronimo Cantillo, Franco Masini, Lizeth Selene, Alejandro Puente, and Giovanna Grigio. Estefanía Villarreal will reprise her role as Celina Ferrer in the series, which will now see her as Elite Way’s headmaster.

Rebelde will premiere on Netflix in 2022. Check out the full teaser for the series below.

