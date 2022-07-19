Music has been a staple within high school dramas for the longest time. Julie and the Phantoms and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series are two of the latest in a long lineage of shows that revolve around musical groups of high school teenagers. Shows like Glee and Victorious are other 2010’s-era examples in the same vein. These kinds of shows usually feature a mixture of high school drama, comedy, and most importantly, music. That singing combination of music and a school setting has been shown time and time again to be a winner with audiences.

Although school may be out for the summer, class is about to be back in session for one of Netflix’s newest members of this genre. Our favorite students at Elite Way School are returning! Season 2 of Netflix’s Rebelde reboot will be returning to the streaming platform this month. That should be music to the ears of fans of the Spanish-language telenovela, as well as those looking to liven up their summer listening and viewing. Here's everything we know about the new season.

Image via Netflix

Watch the Rebelde Season 2 Trailer

The Rebelde Season 2 trailer has finally dropped, and it has a lot of juicy moments to tantalize fans. The students are in for many surprises on their return to EWS. The trailer starts off with the announcement of a new music director whose goal is to bring the program into the present. His plan for this semester is to have the students compete as soloists. In the end, one student will get a chance to record an EP, effectively launching their musical career. We are also introduced to a new classmate, Okane (Joel Isaac “Saak” Figueroa), who has been sent to EWS as a student in need of reform. If the trailer’s portrayal is correct, he is going to ruffle some feathers and create some noise that might change the current balance of the school.

Netflix announced that the show will be returning for Season 2 via Twitter earlier this year. Later, they shocked fans when they announced that the series will be available on July 27, 2022. Season 1 of Rebelde premiered earlier this year in January, so this quick turnaround for Season 2 has caught many fans by surprise.

Who's Back and Who's New in the Cast of Rebelde Season 2?

Image via Netflix

Luckily for fans, the main cast remains mostly untouched from Season 1. The cast list for Season 2 boasts many of the same actors, but there are some new faces. First off, the six leads from Season 1 return. That includes starring roles for Lizethe Lezene as Andi, Jerónimo Cantillo as Dixon, Andrea Chaparro as MJ, Franco Masini as Luka, Sergio Mayer Mori as Esteban and Azul Guaita as Jana. Other returning cast members from Season 1 are Alejandro Puente as Sebastián, Giovanna Grigio as Emília and Estefanía Villarreal as Director Celina Ferrer. It’s exciting to see many of the same cast members reprising their roles in Season 2.

One new face adding to the sea of returning faces may be a familiar one. Official sources have confirmed that Joel Isaac Figueroa would be joining the cast of the show in Season 2. The singer, social media influencer, and YouTuber is better known by his stage name, Saak. Saak is known for his participation and collaboration in an influencers group called Los Caballeros which includes himself, Juanpa Zurita, Sebastián Villalobos, Mario Bautista, and others. Saak will be playing Okane, a new student at Elite Way School.

What Is the Behind-the-Scenes Story of Rebelde?

Although the Netflix series debuted earlier this year, Rebelde has a long history on television. Directed by Santiago Limón, this Spanish-language Mexican teen drama television series is a sequel to the 2004 Mexican telenovela of the same name. That iteration was produced by Pedro Damián for Televisa and broadcast by Canal de las Estrellas. This series was majorly successful and ran for 440 episodes. The series’ success spurred the formation of RBD, a Mexican Latin pop group composed of Rebelde show members Anahí, Alfonso Herrera, Dulce María, Christopher von Uckermann, Maite Perroni, and Christian Chávez. The group achieved international success from 2004 until its separation in 2009 and is one of the best-selling Latin music groups of all time.

Even this isn’t where the series actually started. The 2004 series is in turn a reboot of the 2002 Argentine telenovela Rebelde Way by Cris Morena. Similar to its 2004 successor, Rebelde Way enjoyed substantial success. Cast members Camila Bordonaba, Felipe Colombo, Luisana Lopilato and Benjamín Rojas formed an Argentine pop rock band called Erreway based on the success of the show.

This background and history are part of the fun of watching the most recent reboot. Several cast members from the 2004 series have roles in the 2022 version, and others have chimed in with support for the new series. For example, ex-RBD member Alfonso Herrera gave his blessing to the reboot. “There’s a new generation now,” he told Remezcla in January. “So it’s logical, life goes on. It’s their time now, and I hope they’re successful, that they do an amazing job. I think they have everything — the platform, the talent. So I’m sure it’ll be something wonderful and they’ll do very well.”

What Is the Plot of Rebelde Season 2?

Based on the 2004 Mexican telenovela series of the same name, Rebelde tells a similar story to its predecessor. This time, new stars Andi, Esteban, MJ, Luka, Dixon, and Jana are six first-year students at Elite Way School. Coming from very different socioeconomic and personal backgrounds, with very different ideologies about life, they somehow come together to create beautiful music. Soon, their band’s growing popularity makes them a target of La Logia (The Lodge), a secret society within the school aimed at preserving the elite status of certain students. After a hazing incident uproots their school lives, the six eventually come together to compete in The Battle of the Bands. At the end of the battle, their band Sin Nombres, now renamed Rebelde, wins when they play a cover of the iconic titular song. So where does this leave us for Season 2?

We can expect many elements from Season 1’s riveting cliffhanger of a final episode to be addressed throughout the season. There are still several key plot points that still need resolving. One at the forefront is the fallout from the discovery of Luka’s father’s hidden lovechild. With this discovery, it is reasonable to conclude that the majority of the tale will revolve around discovering who that person is and how they fit into the EWS world. Another is the aftermath of the revelation of La Logia’s secret, and how it will impact the characters moving forward. In addition, we can expect some musical performances and drama after Rebelde’s win in the Battle of the Bands. Will a new band rise up and challenge them? Only time will tell.