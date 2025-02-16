The Netflix historical drama Rebellion focuses on World War I from a unique perspective: the effect on the people of Ireland. The series, created by Colin Teevan, opens just as England officially declares war. People immediately disagree about what this means for Ireland. Some characters take the stance that it’s not their war, embracing the slogan “let Englishmen fight English wars.” Others believe it’s important to show loyalty to the English royal family. Tensions around the war led to a surge of Irish nationalism and the 1916 Easter Rising, an armed insurrection that aimed to establish an independent Ireland. The show was actually produced to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the uprising. It covers the insurrection and the eventual surrender to overpowering British forces. With outstanding performances from Brian Gleeson and Barry Keoghan, Rebellion is a harrowing depiction of a key moment in Irish history.

‘Rebellion’ Shows How Politics Seep Into Personal Relationships