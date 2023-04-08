At today's Ahsoka panel during Star Wars Celebration Europe, new details about the exciting upcoming Disney+ series were revealed, including the full slate of directors, the return of Kevin Kiner to compose, and David Tennant's casting.

Show creator Dave Filoni was understandably in buoyant mood after the showcase for his series - and his character. As is already established, Ahsoka Tano actually left the Jedi Order in its waning years, a victim of a conspiracy depicted in The Clone Wars animated series. The apprentice of Anakin Skywalker, Ahsoka would go on to appear in Star Wars Rebels before making her live-action debut in season two of The Mandalorian, in which she is portrayed by Rosario Dawson.

One potential stumbling block for starting a mainstream, big budget television show based around an established character like this, however, is running the risk of alienating an audience who doesn't know her full back story the way that other fans might. The idea of having to revisit the entire back catalogue of an animated series - particularly if animation isn't your bag - might not be an enticing one for fans.

Dave Filoni's Episode Guide to Readying Yourself for Ahsoka

Fortunately, Filoni has given uninformed fans a primer on how best to get to know Ahsoka, with a cliff notes guide on revisiting the Star Wars past. Speaking with Collider's Steve Weintraub in the aftermath of the Ahsoka panel, Filoni explained which episode he felt would give fans the best idea going forward as to what would inform the series, adding that just the fourth series of Rebels would lead into the events of Ahsoka. Ever the canny hypeman too, Filoni added that once you'd seen those episodes, you'd want to watch the entire series.

"I would start with the episode 'Jedi Night', where the sad thing happens to Kanan, and even if you didn't understand what that was, it would propel you forward. If you just watch season four, you'd be set. You can start with that and you get that these rebels are fighting this tyrannical emperor. And that would get you everything and everybody you need. You don't need to do the entire gamut of Rebels but you shouldn't. Once you watch that, you're gonna be like 'Well, I'm gonna watch it all'."

The first trailer for Ahsoka was released yesterday, and showcased the exciting action fans can expect when the series premieres on Disney+ in August 2023. Check out the teaser trailer for Ahsoka down below.