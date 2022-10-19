From creator Steve Levitan (Modern Family), the Hulu original comedy series Reboot follows the stars of an early 2000s family sitcom, called Step Right Up, as they reunite for a reimagined reboot. Actors Reed (Keegan-Michael Key), Bree (Judy Greer), Clay (Johnny Knoxville), and Zack (Calum Worthy) must face their own dysfunction and unresolved issues, if they’re ever going to get their lives and careers back on track.

During this interview with Collider, co-stars Worthy and Krista Marie Yu (who plays Elaine Kim, Hulu’s Vice President of Comedy) talked about what sold them on this concept, why this is a dream job, the inspiration for Elaine Kim, where Zack’s childlike nature comes from, the fun of the dynamic between Zack and Elaine, and just how much fun they have together as a cast.

Collider: I’m a tough sell on comedy, and I laughed out loud many times, while I watching this.

CALUM WORTHY: Oh, that’s great. Thank you for saying that.

When this came your way, what was your reaction to this concept? What sold you on it? Does having Steve Levitan there make it a little more reassuring?

WORTHY: I would say that when you see Steve Levitan’s name on a script, it’s pretty much a yes, right away, because you know it’s gonna be something special. So, I was sold once I saw the cover of the script. And then, when I read the first page, I laughed out loud, which I rarely do. I’m the same as you, with comedy. I’m not easy to laugh, but within the first page of reading it, I was, I was laughing out loud and I knew it was gonna be something special. And then, when I heard about the whole team that was coming together to make it, behind the scenes and in front the camera, I thought, “This is just too good to not be a part of. I have to be a part of this team.”

KRISTA MARIE YU: It definitely feels like a dream. I was auditioning, all throughout Covid. A lot of people lost their healthcare and getting a job, as an actor, was really difficult. So, in general, I was just so grateful to have this job. The monologue in episode two was actually my audition, and I worked so hard on that monologue, with Post-Its everywhere and note cards, and that was just for the audition. And so, to get the call that I would get to do it again and actually have it happen, was something that was really exciting, obviously because of Steve, but also having [Keegan-Michael] Key there. And then, the list just kept getting more and more exciting, as far as the cast that kept joining. It just feels like a dream.

WORTHY: I remember when Krista delivered that monologue. We had a Zoom table read, where we met everybody for the first time, and she delivered that monologue. Everyone on the screen, including myself, our jaws just dropped because she was so good. It was unbelievable. It just made us all very excited. We knew how incredible she was before, but just seeing her in this character, we knew how great it was gonna be.

Krista, did you just always see this character, the way that she is? Did you always just understand her?

YU: I think Elaine came out of my own deepest insecurities. Originally, it was a tribute to Elaine Ko, who was an incredible writer/showrunner for Modern Family. I was already like very excited to be able to play a badass Asian American woman. And then, as her character unfolded, she became very different than the actual Elaine Ko, and Elaine Kim became her own thing. To watch how my character has gone through so much personal growth has been very meaningful to me. As an Asian American woman in this industry, or in life, in general, there are a lot of assumptions and expectations about what we should grow up to be. To have that opportunity, not only as an actor, but also as Elaine, to experience outside of the box with that, it is really meaningful.

Caleb, there’s something that’s so interesting about Zack because he could be such a disastrous character, and yet there’s something just so charming about him. Was that always on the page?

WORTHY: When I first read the script and talked to Steve about this character, it was very clear to me that he really knows the industry. Across the board, with every character, it’s very authentic and accurate to this industry. Obviously, Steve has some fun with it. But in terms of the character of Zack, it is very common for people who grow up in the industry to stay very youthful for a long time and be frozen in time they’re in the same environment and they don’t have anything that pushes them into maturity. And it is common for those people to have their parents come on set, later on in their careers, even when they don’t legally need them. It’s common for them to dress young or act younger than they are because they haven’t graduated high school, or gone to college, or had those experiences that push them into being an adult. It is very accurate to the industry. Growing up in the industry, I’ve seen it a lot.

He’s so endearing that you find yourself wanting to root for him to figure his shit out.

WORTHY: The cliche is that people end up on TMZ getting a DUI, or there’s some tabloid about a former child star having issues with alcohol abuse or drug use. What I found to be more common is characters like Zack. A lot of young actors I know are very sweet and kind. A lot of sets also really encourage you to be respectful of everybody, and kind and courteous. From a young age, that was really encouraged from the producers that I worked with, ever since I was nine. I’ve found that a lot of young actors are actually very sweet and have a youthful quality to them, and not a lot of ego.

Zack is someone who seems to have a better time at getting along with anyone who’s not Reed. Why do you think Reed is a bit harder for him to connect with and to get through to?

WORTHY: I think it’s because Reed sees through him a little bit. He sees that that Zack has had a boulevard of green lights in his life. He hasn’t had many big issues that he’s had to face, which has also probably lead to him being very youthful. So, Reed sees Zack and has this feeling of, not jealousy, but animosity towards him because he hasn’t had to struggle the way that he has. And of course, Zack wants to be liked by Reed, so much. I find that’s always the case, whenever you want someone to like you so much, they don’t, and there always ends up being more friction. And the person that you’re not trying as hard with ends up becoming your best friend. I’ve certainly been there. I’ve certainly been there with older actors or actors that I really look up to on the set, where I’m trying so hard and, every day, I’m driving to set and thinking of some funny joke to tell them, and it just never really lands.

Krista, I love the dynamic between Elaine and Zack. There’s something so fun about watching the two of them together. What do you think it is about Zack that cracks through Elaine’s blinders about work a little bit and makes her care more about having some fun and not just her goals?

YU: I don’t know if you’ve ever seen Roman Holiday, but Zack is like the Roman Holiday guy to Elaine. He shows her that you don’t necessarily have to do everything according to what your elders tell you. That’s a lesson that I, personally, had to learn too because I’m always trying to be dutiful, do what I’m told, be respectful, and get that A-plus. To see the joys of life that come out of just doing what you like versus what society tells you to do, is something that Zack embodies for Elaine. And he’s just so cute. You can’t so no to that cute smile. He’s like stuffing your face with pancakes.

Image via Hulu

What has it been like to work with this cast? Does anybody always try to improvise? Is there anybody that breaks all the time?

YU: I learn something new, every day, from everybody, with how they conduct themselves as people. That’s the big lesson that I’ve taken. I’ve mostly just worked with Calum, which has been so incredible. He’s so generous, as an actor and as a person. He creates this beautiful space. He works so specifically. It makes everything so easy and just so lovely. I’ll never forget that.

WORTHY: I could hold a mirror up and repeat everything she just said because it’s so true. [Krista] was so wonderful to work with. What was so impressive is how hard she worked. In terms of the scene where our two characters go out for lunch, we actually went out for lunch on the studio lot and rehearsed it. We actually were in that environment, to make sure we got it right. We really wanted it to be great. And I felt like that was the case, across the board. Everyone worked really hard. Everyone was so dedicated to their craft. But as soon as we’re off set, then it’s jokes, every minute. People don’t bring that as much during the scene, but once we’ve finished filming the scene and we’re off set, then it’s just the greatest improv team in the world, working together. The best thing is that it’s for an audience of no one. That’s why I know they’re true comedians. Sometimes we’re just in a van, driving to set, and they’re pulling some of the best bits I’ve ever heard, comedically, and I’m the only person there, listening to it. There’s no one else. It’s the most exclusive ticket in town.

YU: It really is a set full of laughter and gratitude, and that’s infectious.

Reboot is available to stream at Hulu.