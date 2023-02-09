Time has officially been called on Reboot, which will not see a second season. After its cancellation by Hulu, the comedy series created and executive produced by Modern Family’s Steven Levitan has failed to find a new home.

Taking to Twitter on Monday (as first reported by Deadline), Levitan revealed Reboot has officially come to an end. “Well, that seems to be a wrap on Reboot,” Levitan, who created the series and has produced other successful comedy series including Modern Family and Just Shoot Me!, wrote on his official Twitter account, announcing the end of the series’ search for a new home. “Very proud of our amazing cast and crew and what we did together. Thanks to all who watched and said such nice things." The news comes after producers tried to find a new home for the series, with scripts for a potential second season having been finished and sent to potential buyers. Unfortunately, no one has indicated their interest for the program, leaving the comedy without a home.

In January, Hulu announced Reboot would be cancelled after just one season. In the same Twitter post, Levitan took aim at the streamer for cancelling his show. “Haven’t seen it? Check us out on Hulu if you can find it. #UnintentionalLimitedSeries,” Levitan wrote. Hulu followed a recent trend of premature cancellations of television shows that are largely under-marketed. Despite streamers banking on reboots of old successful shows, such as How I Met Your Father, That 90s Show, Gossip Girl (which has also recently been cancelled), and Fuller House, Reboot did not achieve the ratings required for a second season at Hulu. Similarly, the old sitcom the meta-comedy is based on, Step Right Up, is also likely to be scrapped by the streamer. The cancellation also came despite the show receiving nominations for two Critics’ Choice Awards.

Image via Hulu

Whilst Reboot has been cancelled by Hulu, the streamer has picked up other comedies, including a King of the Hill reboot. Earlier this year, it was announced that the streamer would be reviving the animated series, with co-creators Mike Judge (who also voices Hank Hill) and Greg Daniels returning. The original voice cast will also be returning, including Kathy Najimy (Peggy Hill), Pamela Adlon (Bobby Hill), Johnny Hardwick (Dale Gribble), Stephen Root (Bill Dauterive), and Lauren Tom (Minh Souphanousinphone).

Reboot, as the title suggests, is a single-camera comedy chronicling the reboot of a 2000s family comedy (Step Right Up) at Hulu. The series first premiered on September 20 last year. Reprising their original roles, the cast includes Keegan-Michael Key (who will voice Toad in Illumination’s Super Mario Bros: The Movie), Johnny Knoxville, Rachel Bloom, Cathay Worthy, Krista Marie Yu, Judy Greer (who will star in White House Plumbers alongside Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux), and Paul Reiser. The series is executive-produced by Levitan, John Enbom, Danielle Stokdyk, and Jeff Morton, with Key serving as producer.

Reboot is currently streaming on Hulu. Check out the official trailer for the show below: