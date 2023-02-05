Continuing an unfortunate trend across streaming services, Hulu's Reboot has become the most recent original show to be canceled after just one season. An under-marketed meta-comedy, Reboot and its cancelation reflect two of the biggest trends in television right now: excessive reboots of successful shows of years past and premature cancelation of shows that haven’t yet had a chance to come into their own.

Television Is an Abundance of Reboots

Some of the most popular American sitcoms of the past two decades — Parks and Recreation, The Office, and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia — didn't really find their footing until their second or third season, and still went on to have extensive runs on network television. Streaming services aren't willing to take that kind of risk, and will not hesitate to cancel a show that doesn't perform to their standards despite public outcry and social media campaigns to get them renewed. This happens across platforms and genres, so you never know if your new favorite show will get a chance to finish the story it set out to tell.

One thing streaming platforms do bank on is reboots of old hit shows. There are a number of them across a variety of streaming services, Fuller House, That 90s Show, And Just Like That…, Party Down, iCarly, Bel Air, Gossip Girl, Saved by the Bell, One Day at a Time, and How I Met Your Father, all of which have seen varying degrees of success. As the title indicates, Reboot follows the production of a reboot of the fictional family sitcom Step Right Up, which is picked up by Hulu and ironically, also on the verge of being scrapped.

What Is 'Reboot' About?

Created by Steven Levitan, co-creator of Modern Family, Reboot follows the cast and showrunners of Step Right Up as they reunite to reboot the series almost two decades later. Up-and-coming indie screenwriter Hannah Korman (Rachel Bloom) pitches the idea of a reboot with smarter, more socially aware humor, but Gordon Gelman (Paul Reiser), the show's original creator who still has the rights to "Step Right Up", forces his way into a show runner position. Gordon is also Hannah's estranged father, and the two of them are suddenly forced to work together and subsequently attempt to repair their relationship in the process.

The show's four original cast members, Reed Sterling (Keegan Michael-Key), Bree Marie Jenson (Judy Greer), Clay Barber (Johnny Knoxville), and Zack Jackson (Calum Worthy), reunite after many years, each at very different points in their lives since Step Right Up ended. After playing a married couple in the original series, Reed prompted the show's cancelation by exiting to pursue a film career that never materialized and Bree went on to marry and later divorce the duke of a small Nordic country, leaving her broke. Clay, who played Bree's ex-husband in the show, fell into a life of alcoholism, drug abuse, and jail time, and Zack, who played their son, went on to star in a number of low-budget, direct-to-video teen movies, earning more money than he knows what to do with.

Why 'Reboot' Deserves Another Season

Reboot pokes fun at the television industry, but with an air of appreciation rather than condemnation, and comments on the ways Hollywood has changed over the years. It highlights how comedy has changed over the years and the generational divide over what is deemed funny or offensive. When Hannah and Gordon each hire their own teams of writers, Gordon attempts to bring back the glory days by hiring people who wrote for the original Step Right Up, while Hannah brings in a younger, more diverse group of writers who are more in tune with her vision for the show. Naturally, the two groups clash when forced to work together, but once they are able to find common ground, they are able to play off each other and write jokes that combine their comedic styles.

The show also uniquely portrays how Hollywood has changed in terms of attitudes and policies regarding sexual harassment following the #MeToo movement in a way that still takes the issue seriously. When a rule is introduced that states those working on Step Right Up are allowed to ask out another cast/crew member just once before it is considered sexual harassment, it introduces unexpected moral conflicts for a few of the characters. When Zack bonds with young Hulu studio executive Elaine (Krista Marie Yu), he asks her out in an awkward setting and is unclear if she heard the question or not, but is wary of asking her again out of fear he will inadvertently violate the sexual harassment policy. Despite having reciprocal feelings, Elaine rejects him, fearing she will never be taken seriously as a woman in the industry if she's discovered to be in a relationship with an actor, especially considering she is technically Zack's boss. Hannah runs into a similar issue when she develops a crush on their HR representative Mallory (Stephanie Allynne). Trying to get on her good side, Gordon attempts to set them up by holding a meeting with Mallory where the writing staff discusses all of Hannah's good qualities, and Hannah does eventually ask her out successfully.

Reboot manages to poke fun at current issues in Hollywood in a way that simultaneously avoids pandering and flippancy. The mind of Steven Levitan, the main cast of talented, seasoned actors, and supporting performances from Alyah Chanelle Scott, Rose Abdoo, and Lawrence Pressman among others make it an ideal 30-minute comedy that deserves several more seasons. Despite favorable reviews and two Critics' Choice Awards nominations, Reboot never received the kind of attention as some of Hulu's more popular original shows like Only Murders in the Building, The Dropout, or The Great, perhaps due to poor marketing. According to Knoxville, there's still a chance Reboot will be picked up by another streaming service, but for now, it has sadly fallen victim to the curse of first-season cancelation.