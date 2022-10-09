Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Reboot.Hulu's new sitcom Reboot is the story of worlds colliding. When writer Hannah (Rachel Bloom) tries to reboot a cheesy sitcom called Step Right Up to give it a modern, cynical edge, the show’s former showrunner, her father Gordon (Paul Reiser), steals the reins and tries to force things back into corny but familiar territory. This battle between old school and new school becomes a recurring conflict, with Hannah and Gordon often arguing about whose approach will produce a more successful TV show.

Things come to a head in an episode titled "Growing Pains," when Hannah and Gordon each hire a team of writers that fits their unique visions of the show. Hannah hires a diverse group of woke twenty-somethings, and Gordon brings in a foul-mouthed group of veteran comedy relics. After a fair amount of butting heads, both groups of writers find common ground in an unexpected and unintentional pratfall provided by Hannah, which cracks them up and breaks the room's icy tension. The takeaway here is that both generations of comedy writers have something to learn from the other, but is this simply a pat sitcom lesson in the vein of Gordon's cornball writing, or is it an applicable truth for our deeply divided modern age?

Not Okay, Boomer

"Growing Pains" would have the audience believe two things about off-color comedy: it can make a workplace uncomfortable, but it tends to make sitcoms funnier. When Reiser's Gordon meets Hannah's new team of writers, he introduces himself in a typically loose, insensitive manner. Seeing a room of multi-ethnic young people, he wonders aloud, "This one of them diversity intern training things?" Though the new writers are visibly annoyed, it's clear that Gordon isn't intentionally trying to rile them up; he's just part of an older generation of comedy writers who don't mind being careless or insensitive, especially if it gets a laugh. Classic sitcoms are no strangers to cringe comedy, uncomfortable situations, or dumb characters saying awful things. Both beloved versions of The Office rose to popularity because of their hilarious but deeply uncomfortable senses of humor. So this early moment in "Growing Pains" may be a litmus test for how successful the episode's thesis is overall. If the viewer is offended on behalf of the new writers, the idea of finding a middle ground between wokeness and offensiveness would be offensive in itself. If the viewer believes that the joke is about Gordon making a buffoon of himself, immediately setting himself off on the wrong foot in a room full of new hires, they might find it a bit more enjoyable. The key to the scene hinges on whether the viewer agrees with Gordon's first lesson of comedy: "Misunderstands: always funny."

Upon hearing the new writers' credentials, Gordon retorts, "What? No Eskimos?" to which new writer Benny (Dan Leahy) replies, "Literal gasp," without literally gasping. This is a wonderful mash-up of comedic sensibilities, featuring both Gordon's vulgar Catskills comedy and a bit of modern comedy's playful irony. There's something hilarious about someone saying "literal gasp" out loud rather than simply gasping, which is similar to someone saying "chef's kiss" aloud without simply making the noise. Here we see the clearly defined generation gap between very online witticism that pokes gentle fun (but takes care not to injure) and the brazen, balls-to-the-wall Mel Brooks approach. Reboot seems to believe that both attitudes could benefit from being tapered down by the other and uses Gordon's hiring of elderly comedy writers as a story device to show that.

The trio of sitcom veterans arrives with George Wyner's Bob announcing, "Good morning! Delivery from Jews R' Us!" followed by his cohorts slinging salty one-liners as well. After a joke about her name, young writer Azmina (Kimia Behpoornia) looks pleadingly at Hannah like she's a kid who needs support from her mom. Though Hannah complains to Gordon about the elderly trio, her complaint is not that they are too offensive or anti-woke; it's that they are "dinosaurs" and that their oldness will curb the modernity of the comedy show she wants to create. This is an interesting semantic distinction that Reboot and episode writer John Quaintance are making. Oftentimes modern progressive morality, especially on social media, determines whether someone is a "good" or "bad" person based on the words they choose to use. Voicing unpopular opinions or speaking in an outdated or offensive manner is treated as a valid reason to write a person off altogether. Even in Joseph Campbell's The Hero with a Thousand Faces, long thought to be the be-all, end-all book about storytelling and mythmaking, the writer acknowledges that a hero's journey is typically a coming-of-age tale because changing from an ignorant innocent into a world-weary but knowledgeable adult is an extremely common and deeply human experience. Campbell suggests that children label human beings as good or bad because their simplistic worldview allows them only to see things in a binary of black-and-white. He claims that part of "The Hero's Journey" is transforming into an adult who acknowledges that all human beings, their actions, and morality, exist in a complicated web of shadowy grays.

Falling Down to Common Ground

Whether it was intended to be a reference to The Hero with a Thousand Faces or simply an oblique way of differentiating between woke young people and offensive "boomers," the episode's core debate centers on the value of a person's age and how that value relates to one's comedic sensibilities. One can see the willingness of the young writers in Reboot to write off Gordon and the "dinosaurs," as Hannah calls them, treating them as helpless others who are too set in their ways to change. One can also see that the elderly writers like behaving with nonchalant tastelessness, as it's the style of comedy that makes them laugh the hardest, and they have no inclination to change something that previously found them success. In the end, both sides of the disagreement find common ground in Hannah's accidental pratfall, which makes the room roar with laughter. Getting up to leave and declaring that the writers' room will never be functional because no one can agree on what's funny, Hannah stumbles over a garbage can and completely undermines the gravity of her own argument. After the long stressful day of disagreements, the writers can't help but catch a case of the giggles. On that common ground, they finally see each other not as obstacles but as like-minded human beings with whom they can disagree but perhaps learn from as well.

This lesson is of course not applicable in every situation. Finding a middle ground is oftentimes a rhetorical fallacy in the real world, one suggested by bad faith actors gradually shifting the Overton window toward human rights abuses and fascism. Who would want to find common ground with someone trying to destroy them? But Reboot's lesson may be helpful for modern comedy writers and seasoned comedy writers alike. Rather than writing another generation off altogether, perhaps it might be best to see different styles of comedy as the result of unique lived experiences, in the same way young folk try to appreciate everyone's various personal identities. There's nothing that says a person has to laugh at every joke or style of comedy, but it might help viewers share a few laughs with acquaintances and family members from different generations if they keep Reboot's lesson about the middle ground in mind.

Reboot premieres new episodes weekly every Tuesday on Hulu.