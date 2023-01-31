Hulu has announced they have canceled the meta-comedy series Reboot after just one season.

Created by Modern Family co-creator Steve Levitan Reboot centered on up-and-coming writer Hannah Korman and her father Gordan Gelman as they are forced to work together to reboot Gelman’s beloved 2000s family sitcom Step Right Up for modern audiences. The series took a heavy meta angle, poking fun at the all too common trend of once canceled series receiving a second life through streamers. In the series, Hulu is even the streaming service the fictional Step Right Up would be revived on, with Krista Marie Yu’s Elaine Kim being the young streaming executive overseeing the production.

Alongside Yu, the series also stars Keegan Michael Key (Key and Peele), Johnny Knoxville (Jackass), Judy Greer (Ant-Man), Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Caleb Worthy (American Vandal), (Dr. Ken) and Paul Reiser (Stranger Things).

Image via Hulu

Reboot premiered on September 20, 2022, receiving generally positive reviews from critics. Collider’s own Ross Bonaime gave the series a 'B' in his review, saying “Like Step Right Up’s writing room, Reboot occasionally seems torn between two ideals: the standard world of sitcoms, and an attempt to do something new and fresh. But like that writer’s room, the show eventually finds an equal balance that will likely please both fans of Levitan’s more standard sitcom work and something that takes a few solid shots at the television industry in general.”

Although the series will not be going forward at Hulu, Levitan is reportedly said to be shopping the series to other networks and streamers. If it were to be picked up for a second season elsewhere, it is likely the series could incorporate the change of platform into the season’s plot since Hulu itself played such a key factor in the series. Perhaps season two could begin with Step Right Up being canceled at Hulu, resulting in Gordon and Hannah having to shop the series elsewhere as Levitan is doing currently.

Even if Reboot isn’t able to find a new home, the series’ cast has plenty of exciting upcoming projects in 2023. For instance, Keegan Michael Key is set to voice Toad in Illumination's upcoming Super Mario Bro’s: The Movie, which recently released a new clip. While Judy Greer is set to appear alongside Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux in HBO’s upcoming mini series White House Plumbers later this year.

All episodes of Reboot’s first season are currently available on Hulu. Watch the trailer for season one below.