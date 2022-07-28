Today’s television and film industry is absolutely saturated with reboots and reimaginings. From old timey favorites shaking the dust off like Rob Zombie’s new telling of The Munsters to timeless classics given updated spins such as Gail Lerner’s Cheaper by the Dozen and even HBO and Gary Alazraki’s Father of the Bride, putting present day touches on longtime favorite stories is all the rage right now.

Capitalizing on the boom in recycling what worked well in the past, Modern Family creator Steven Levitan paired up with Hulu to bring viewers a satirical and fictional take on the behind-the-scenes process of relaunching a fan-favorite series. And today, we’re getting our first look into what promises to be a belly busting comedy with an all-star cast filled with some of the most familiar faces in the game.

Reboot will focus on the wacky and extremely disorganized lives of the original cast of a canceled 2000’s family sitcom. While they’re happy to be getting their money making production back, they’ll now need to sort out their relationships all over again. The series is led by Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer, Johnny Knoxville, Paul Reiser, Rachel Bloom, Calum Worthy, and Krista Marie Yu.

Image via Hulu

The first drop of images reveals all the inner workings of the long forgotten show coming back to life, including story boards, heavy conversations outside of talent trailers, and table readings with all the main players present. Several of the images depict Key, Greer, and Knoxville’s characters interacting with one another, giving us a great feeling for the on-screen chemistry the actors will share. Reiser also takes front and center in a handful of pictures as his character, the show’s stressed out executive producer, Gordon Gelman, who is just trying to hold it all together.

Along with creating the series, Levitan also joins Danielle Stokdyk and Jeff Morton as an executive producer. Steven Levitan Productions and Twentieth Television are backing the project as producers. In addition to raking in a slew of awards, including several Primetime Emmys for his work behind Modern Family, Levitan has had his name attached to creating some other mega-popular series including Just Shoot Me!, Stark Raving Mad, Stacked, and Back to You.

The eight-episode Hulu original will hit the platform on Tuesday, September 20. Following the show’s two episode premiere, new episodes will hit the streamer weekly. You can check out the first look stills below and gear up to bring the past to the present with Reboot, and also check out the trailer for the Father of the Bride reboot:

Image via Hulu

Image via Hulu



Image via Hulu

Image via Hulu