A fictional fan-favorite sitcom isn’t the only thing getting a second shot in Hulu’s upcoming original comedy, Reboot. A new trailer for the upcoming series reveals drama will be on the table when the ex-cast mates reunite after decades apart to bring the series back on air.

The opening moments of the trailer take viewers into a pitch meeting during which the idea to bring back a fictional sitcom titled Step Right Up is brought up. With parts filmed in a mockumentary style, we see the cast come back together again to bring the out of date sitcom to a present day audience. Facing their past relationships with one another, and trudging forward to bridge the gap in time since they last met, the personal dynamics shared between the reunited cast members looks like it will either make or break the series.

Boasting an absolutely stacked call sheet, the cast of Reboot will feature Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer, Johnny Knoxville, Paul Reiser, Rachel Bloom, Calum Worthy, and Krista Marie Yu. Ex-lovers and longtime aspiring actors, Key’s Reed Sterling and Greer’s Bree Marie Larson will be forced to reckon with their failed relationship, while Knoxville’s delinquent Clay Barber hopes to turn a new leaf only to make the same mistakes all over again. And then, there’s Reiser’s Gordon - the out-of-touch creator of the original series who hasn’t quite caught up to what’s acceptable in a present day world. The youngest member of the rebooted sitcom, Worthy’s Zack, has never left the watchful eye of his stage-mom mother who still accompanies him to set even at this later point in life. Holding it all together - or trying to at least - are Bloom’s Hannah and Yu’s Elaine who are hoping to make the reboot Hulu’s biggest success yet.

Image via Hulu

The single-cam series was created by Steven Levitan, who fans will know as the co-creator of the award-winning series Modern Family. The Emmy award-winning creative was also the driving force behind other hit television pieces including Just Shoot Me! and Stacked. Levitan also serves the series as an executive producer alongside Danielle Stokdyk and Jeff Morton. Steven Levitan Productions and Twentieth Television are backing the project as producers.

Check out the first official trailer for Reboot below. Tune in to see if the reunited cast can hold it together when the first three episodes of Hulu’s newest series drop on the platform September 20 with new episodes streaming weekly.