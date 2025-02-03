At this year’s Sundance, it was impossible not to think about the wildfires that have recently ravaged California. Many filmmakers discussed the impact of the fires on their lives and on the films they were at the festival to support, with many titles centered around locations that no longer exist due to the devastation. Granted, even without the added prescience of its story, Rebuilding by writer-director Max Walker-Silverman would’ve been one of the most quietly powerful and lovely films at this year’s festival. Yet, considering the events of the last month or so, Rebuilding felt like the most important film at this year’s Sundance.

What Is ‘Rebuilding’ About?

Image Via Sundance Film Festival

Rebuilding begins amongst the devastation of a Colorado wildfire, which has destroyed more than 1,000 homes. One of the many people who've lost everything is a rancher named Dusty (Josh O’Connor), who has had to sell his last remaining cattle and move into a bare-bones trailer alongside other displaced families, from whom he mostly distances himself. Since his future has been wrecked, Dusty is looking to start somewhere new. He’s heard word of work in Montana and plans for a fresh start. But after this wildfire, Dusty starts spending more time with his daughter Callie Rose (Lily LaTorre) and ex-wife Ruby (Meghann Fahy), and he begins to open up more to the others who live in their makeshift trailer park. As Dusty has designs to start over, his home of Colorado keeps beckoning him to stay put.

Josh O’Connor Is Quietly Powerful in ‘Rebuilding’

Image via Picturehouse Entertainment

Josh O’Connor continues his recent string of great performances with Rebuilding, a role in which so much of Dusty's character is revealed through his eyes, or the things those around him say. This is far more in line with O’Connor’s work in films like God’s Own Country or La Chimera than say, Challengers, and it’s a great tone for his performances that we’ll hopefully see more of in the future. Through this performance, we feel the weight of what he’s lost, as though he’s ready to burst into tears at any moment, but holds them back. Every choice feels deliberate and heartbroken, and so much of Rebuilding’s power comes from what O’Connor is doing here. There’s one moment where Dusty is peeling glow-in-the-dark star stickers off the inside of his temporary trailer, and with every pull of a sticker, it feels like he’s losing another part of himself. This is a beautiful performance by O’Connor and another reminder of how great a young talent he is.

Everyone here matches that tone of sorrow but with a slight optimism for the future. LaTorre is lovely as Dusty’s daughter, Callie Rose, who embraces this opportunity to get closer to her father, and Fahy’s Ruby does what she can to make the best of this terrible situation, attempting to keep this split family unit together in some capacity. Also wonderful is Kali Reis as Kali, a mother who lives in the trailer park where Dusty also resides. Kali is a major part of what has made this park an actual community and a family for these people who need one, and it's heartwarming to watch her help Dusty open up slowly but surely.

Max Walker-Silverman’s Directing and Writing Are Stunning in ‘Rebuilding’

Image by Jovelle Tamayo via Sundance Institute

In addition to O’Connor’s bravura performance, Walker-Silverman’s clear love for this land and its people makes Rebuilding a beautiful ode to where we come from. When discussing the reasons why Dusty might want to stay in Colorado on his wasted land, he always mentions the gorgeous view. Through Walker-Silverman’s camera, we understand the beauty of this area and why someone would find leaving this land such a difficult proposition. From the charred dirt to the towering mountains that loom over everything, Walker-Silverman makes us fall in love with this world, and even despite the destruction that has decimated this area, we see how such destruction leads to rebirth, and that’s beautiful in its own way.

Similarly, Walker-Silverman’s script often stays as silent as Dusty and takes its time in developing these characters in front of us. This is a slow burn of a story, largely centered on the introspective thoughts of Dusty and the gradual progression of what choice he’ll make. Yet, Walker-Silverman ingeniously makes the build toward this decision still feel captivating. While it might be a bit of a journey for some to stick with what Walker-Silverman is building, the film’s final moments pack an emotional punch that is both unexpected and exactly where this story needs to conclude. Walker-Silverman knows precisely where this story needs to go to lead to this tremendous ending, and Rebuilding builds to it in such an emotionally overwhelming way.

Rebuilding is a powerful showcase for both O'Connor and Walker-Silverman and a film that feels especially important for right now. O'Connor's performance exhibits why he's an excellent young actor, as well as depicts the struggle of people dealing with this type of life-altering disaster. Walker-Silverman's film shows that all ends lead to new beginnings, and things can grow back stronger than ever. It's an important sentiment executed exquisitely and makes Rebuilding the film we need for our current times.

Rebuilding had its world premiere at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival.