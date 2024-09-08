Ask any well-versed horror fan what their favorite found footage flick is, and they’ll likely respond, “Rec.” Released in 2007 by writer-director duo James Balaguaeró and Paco Plaza, Rec stars Manuela Velasco as Ángela, a reporter shadowing local firefighters for the night. Despite a routine medical call quickly tumbling into nightmare territory, Ángela and her cameraman, Pablo (Pablo Rosso), keep the camera rolling. Rec achieves what so few found footage films of any genre do: Making the POV angle feel natural and necessary to the unfolding story. As the action begins to ramp up, Pablo’s continued recording and Ángela’s determined reporting give the night’s events a grounded, real-world grittiness. Rec's effortless found footage slant leaves the audience with the creeping sensation that the horror onscreen could easily happen in the real world.

Manuela Velasco as Ángela Was Inspired Casting

Manuela Velasco was an actual television host before she was cast as Ángela in Rec. Her background as a local reporter was invaluable to Velasco’s performance as Ángela. Ángela’s dedication to filming the truth, even once a seemingly routine call proves hellish, grounds the decision to frame Rec as found footage. Ángela and Pablo give the POV of the film a reason to exist, but they never fall into the trap of dumb horror protagonists. They are determined to continue filming, but they are also determined to survive the night. Once the duo understands the peril they’re in, they flee at the sight of the increasingly erratic and violent infected. Pablo’s dual ability to continue recording while also hustling out of danger keeps the viewer from rolling their eyes at another dumb character sticking their camera in the face of obvious danger. By preventing any hostility from the audience towards the characters, the film can focus on genuinely terrorizing both the viewer and Ángela and Pablo.

Throughout the film, there are several asides, where Ángela speaks directly to the camera. She is updating the audience — both the literal movie viewers and the watchers of her station — on the events of the night. These updates come after hectic sequences of action where finer details could get lost in the chaos. Velasco’s evolving performance during these updates is subtle and evocative. Her dedication never wavers, but her horror quickly grows. During the initial response to the call, she is brimming with energy. She is firm when pushing back against the firefighters and police officers who no longer want a camera on them as they work. As the night spirals out of control, Ángela seems more subdued during her reports, looking dead-eyed and somber. Watching the savvy Ángela grow increasingly frightened conveys an underlying sense of hopelessness in the situation. As she loses steam, the audience begins to bite their nails, even when nothing scary is happening. While the infected are terrifying, it is Velasco’s performance that sells the peril of the situation.

Found footage is a controversial structural inclusion, often feeling tacked on. Rec sidesteps this problem by weaving the POV into the onscreen horror. The most overt horror aspect of Rec is that, technically, the movie is a zombie flick. The infected are rabid and bite to pass the infection along. The entire apartment building is locked down by government forces, with health inspectors clad in biohazard suits and whispers of “chemical” threats. Another film would have the audience following an officer on the outside, or maybe even the woman whose husband is outside on the street while she’s trapped inside with her sick child. Rec creates a sense of claustrophobia and helplessness by forcing the viewer into the limited box of watching the horror unfold through a singular camera.

Ángela and Pablo are functionally duty-bound to continue recording, keeping the entirety of Rec neatly confined to a news report. Operating as breaking news also ensures the film never falls into the second primary complaint of found footage — the camera whirling away just as the horror starts up. Pablo proves to be a talented cameraman, capturing the viscerally nasty-looking infected as they lunge, teeth first. Ángela frequently shouts for him to keep the camera going, never letting the audience wonder why they’re still watching through this POV.

Pablo’s recording Rec achieves a fully grounded tone, despite the supernatural nature of the infected. As the infected prove to be a terrifying threat, the footage develops a slight tremor, signifying Pablo’s fear. This subtle indicator of distress does a lot to unsettle the viewer, acting as a little reminder that there is a person behind the camera, and he is just as afraid of what he’s recording as the viewer is watching. The grainy florescent beam of light from the camera during darker scenes creates a grungy, disorienting quality. Once the power has been cut to the building, the light goes out and eventually forces the viewer to be dependent on the camera’s night vision. It all works to make the footage feel naturalistic and, most importantly, believable. The sound design is likewise essential to the found footage. There is no soundtrack, forcing the film to rely exclusively on ambient noise. The background is filled with wet squelches, piercing screams, and bone-crunching. These sounds cut through the noticeable quiet and feel louder because of it.

The final sequence of Rec utilizes all these elements to transcend horror and go straight to mind-numbing terror. The night vision of the camera casts the whole scene in ghoulish green. Likewise, the sound design is pitch-perfect for this final scene. Every noise is heightened, with Ángela and Pablo desperately straining to hear any potential infected locked in with them. As they knock into furniture, functionally blind in the dark, the sound causes them and the audience to tremble. The final moment of Rec is shocking but perfect. It is the culmination of expertly deploying the found footage format, as the camera continues to roll until the credits.

Rec was released in theaters just one month after Paranormal Activity — the month credited for popularizing the found footage movie — had its premiere at Screamfest. Since 2007, there has been a surge of found footage horror films, with 2008’s Cloverfield and 2014’s As Above, So Below being among the best of this subgenre. Rec set a bar for found footage horror movies that has not been yet surpassed. Time Out gave it 60th place on its list of the 100 greatest horror movies of all time. He even got an American shot-for-shot remake the following year, and spawned a franchise with three sequels. Why, then, does Rec remain relatively underground compared to the likes of The Blair Witch Project and the Paranormal Activity movies?

For all that seasoned horror movie enthusiasts will happily recommend Rec when asked for a found footage flick, it remains a somewhat esoteric pick. For a long time, it was uncommon for English-speaking audiences to venture off into the land of foreign films. While Rec received acclaim throughout Europe and had an impact on many creatives, it did not make the splash it should have with American audiences. Recent studies have shown that there is a new interest from English-speaking audiences in foreign films. This is mostly thanks to GenZ and Millennial’s interest in Korean and Japanese films. However, this branching out suggests a second life for Rec is on the horizon. As younger movie fans grow more adventurous, there is a greater possibility of English-speaking audiences finding Rec. Studies have long shown watching films and listening to music in foreign languages help listeners pick that language up, so why not watch Rec and have a terrifying but educational experience?

Rec never got the credit it deserved for helping to inspire the 2010s wave of found footage horror movies. While this trend is often derided for being poorly executed, Rec did such a magnificent job of framing its horror through found footage that it's offensive to let the film slip away into obscurity. Velasco's performance as the lead draws on her history as a local reporter, giving an additional layer of authenticity. Rec is such a naturalistic film that it's easy to forget that it is often categorized as a zombie movie. And whereas zombie flicks can get repetitive or campy, Rec genuinely raises the hair on the back of the viewer's neck with these infected. This is not one to watch with the lights off, but it is certainly one worth checking out.

