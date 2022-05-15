The Wizard of Oz is a 1939 musical film adapted from L. Frank Baum’s 1900 children’s novel, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. It was nominated for six Academy Awards and won for Best Original Score and Best Original Song for its iconic tune Over The Rainbow, sung by the illustrious Judy Garland (it lost Best Picture to Gone With The Wind).

RELATED: 'The Wizard of Oz' Returns To Theaters This Summer

Wizard of Oz it is the most seen film in movie history. It was selected as one of the first 25 films for preservation in the National Film Registry for its cultural, historical, and aesthetical significance. Its legendary status in popular culture has made it notoriously difficult to remake, but should the task be undertaken, consider the possibilities for casting a 2020s remake of The Wizard of Oz.

Auntie Em and Uncle Henry Get A Hipster Makeover

Dorothy lives on a farm in Kansas with her Auntie Em and Uncle Henry. In the 1939 film, they’re portrayed as an elderly couple of chicken farmers, busy with their work but ultimately quite fond of Dorothy.

For a 2020s reboot, modern casting calls for a modern reimagining of the family. Janelle Monae and Tessa Thompson will be wonderful Auntie figures for Dorothy, and they can believably play a couple of hipster chicken farmers. The story does call for their farmhouse to be relocated in a tornado, so it would be difficult to have them be urban chicken keepers, but a cute rural hobby farm wouldn’t be out of the question. Thompson has played everything, from a Man In Black to an Asgardian warrior, so it’s easy to picture her swinging an ax or building a coop, and Monae is effortlessly imaginable as a Cinderella-type, gracefully feeding her chicks from a mound of grain in her apron.

Zendaya Rocks The Ruby Slippers

Judy Garland was just 16 years old when she was cast as Dorothy Gale, but the world is ready for a smarter, savvier Dorothy instead of a wide-eyed ingénue. Not only would Zendaya rock a pair of ruby red slippers, she’d slay the title track as well, and even be up for some new material by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

RELATED: Next For Zendaya, Challengers

Zendaya’s Dorothy wouldn’t be a nervous nelly, she’d be a strong and fearless leader as she guided her little entourage along the yellow brick road toward Emerald City. She wouldn’t cower in front of the Wicked Witch, she’d stand up for herself, and for her friends as well. This Dorothy would be sweet but assertive, and she’d upend Oz like she owned the place.

The Wicked Witch Of The West Gets A Glow-Up

The 1939 film had to recast the Wicked Witch just a few days before filming started when the original actress vacated the role as it had shifted away from a sly and glamorous villain to the familiar and already tired ‘ugly hag’ trope. Margaret Hamilton took up the mantle and did an excellent job, but it’s time for the role to recapture some of its original glamour.

Timothée Chalamet would make this role his own, creating a steampunk-glam rock-pirate-wizard hybrid that would be unforgettable and deliciously evil. Fans haven’t seen Chalamet play a scoundrel yet, but his impressive versatility suggests it’s not only possible, but quite probably very beguiling as well.

Glinda The Good Witch Grows A Personality

Glinda The Good Witch of the North is the most powerful sorceress in all of Oz, but she uses her powers for good, not evil. Her dress and crown would put any Disney princess to shame, though they do quickly identify her as a benevolent presence in the land of Oz and its surrounding areas.

RELATED: Where To Watch Auli'i Cravalho's New Queer Rom-Com, 'Crush'

Speaking of Disney princesses, Auli’I Cravalho would play this part to perfection. Fans may recognize her as both Ariel in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, and the voice of Disney’s Moana. More than just merely ‘good’, a modern Glinda should be sharp, witty, and maybe a little mischievous. Cravalho can easily embody these qualities while also acing the vocals.

The Cowardly Lion Gets Toxic Masculinity Edit

In the 1939 film, the Lion is often referred to as ‘cowardly’ because he lacks courage. Audiences in the 2020s, however, know this is a symptom of toxic masculinity. Even the 1939 film understood that courage does not mean lack of fear but acting in the face of fear.

Skyler Gisondo, known for roles in Santa Clarita Diet, and The Righteous Gemstones among others, has the right combination to make this role work: freckles that say caution, eyes that belie kindness, and an overall ‘aw shucks’ vibe that can easily tackle the scared-but-doing-it-anyway-ness of the character. This Lion knows that bravery doesn’t require machismo and his courage is motivated by friendship and choice.

Real Men Wear Pink

In the 1939 film, the Tin Man is concerned he doesn’t have a heart despite the tears that are constantly threatening to rust him up every time he unintentionally causes the slightest bit of pain.

While it’s wonderful the 1939 Tin Man could shed manful tears, the 2020s Tin Man will be much more self-aware. Julian Dennison, breakout star of Taika Waititi’s Hunt For The Wilderpeople and Deadpool 2, strikes just the right mood for this. With an outwardly gruff and rebellious attitude, his emotional intelligence will be all the more surprising. He’s the perfect choice for showing how the men of his generation aren’t afraid to be sensitive and are more in tune with their feelings. A gender-queer style makeover à la Harry Styles will complete the Tin Man’s rebranding.

Scarecrow Identifies The Real Boss

The Scarecrow’s main conflict is that he doesn’t have a brain, though in truth he lacks experience rather than intelligence.

The modern Scarecrow may retain some of the original’s bumbling essence, which is what makes Stranger Things’ lanky Finn Wolfhard a no-brainer to play him. However, this Scarecrow won’t have to seek out a wizard to beg for brains; he’ll know enough to rely on the smart and capable young woman already by his side. Since Zendaya’s Dorothy will be resourceful and empowered, Wolfhard’s Scarecrow won’t hesitate to defer to her when he lacks direction. In fact, Wolfhard’s Scarecrow is the type of man to ask for directions rather than wander about in a poppy field until he and all his friends are unconscious.

The Wizard of Oz Isn't So Great And Powerful

In the 1939 film, Dorothy, the Tin Man, Scarecrow, and Lion pursue their quest to find The Wizard of Oz because they each need something from him. A more modern take has characters more rooted in their own worth, and a protagonist that doesn’t need a man to solve her problems.

Since even the 1939 Oz was a conman hiding behind smoke and mirrors, this leaves a lot of room for the role to be reinterpreted. Awkwafina does wonderful character work, stamping each role with her own distinct gloss. Her wizard may not be great and powerful, but she’ll be something sparkly and wonderful all the same.

NEXT:Awkwafina Joins Nicholas Hoult And Nicolas Cage in Monster Movie

'SNL:' Steve Martin Returns for Gag-Filled American Inventors Sketch

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Jay Carter Taylor (3 Articles Published) Jay Carter Taylor (she/her) loves movies almost as much as she loves hating movies. She's haunted film festivals including SXSW, Berlin, Tribeca, TIFF, Fantasia, Venice, and Sundance. She's never missed a single MCU movie premiere or series even though Pixar and Wes Anderson are more her style. Jay supports female directors and JEDI allyship. She has 1 spouse, 3 sisters, 4 dogs, 9 niblings, and more statement jewelry than sense. She has recently started playing Fortnite with her 8 year old nephew. More From Jay Carter Taylor

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe