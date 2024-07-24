Recasting a role on a TV show can happen for many different reasons. Whether the motivation is personal or professional, replacing an actor can be a difficult transition for the costars and the fans. Television series, especially ones that are paragons or long-running, can function like a delicate ecosystem and changing one element can affect the entire dynamic of the show.

Although there are instances where a talent swap has been an improvement (Mae Whitman in Arrested Development), other times the change is too different, and the show struggles to return to its once former glory. Here are 10 examples where a recast did more harm than good.

10 Laurie Forman

'That '70s Show'

Lisa Robin Kelly originated the role of Laurie Forman, Eric's (Topher Grace) viciously sarcastic and vain older sister on the hit series That '70s Show. She played the role with a razor-sharp comedic delivery and added an entertaining element of conflict between the two siblings.

When Kelly left the show after the third season, the supportive but important role was given to Christina Moore. Although Moore had good working chemistry with the other costars, she failed to capture the biting tenacity of the character. Moore's interpretation of Laurie was something altogether different and her quips and zingers came across as patronizing rather than poisonous. It is a great example of how a side character's role can have a powerful influence on the world of the play.

9 Vivian Banks

'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air'

Sometimes, tensions off-screen affect relationships on-screen, and such was the case for the character of Aunt Viv in the 1990s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The actress who first played the role, Janet Hubert clashed with Will Smith, who played the main character. Hubert cites favoritism and strict contract prohibitions as part of why she left the show.

The role was given to Daphne Maxwell Reid, who decided to take the character in a new direction. Instead of the powerful and dynamic Aunt Viv as portrayed by Hubert, Reid decided to go with a comforting, accessible portrayal. While both women gave great performances, it was a very big dynamic shift in the feel of the character, and fans of one choice would be challenged to like the other.

8 Becky Conner

'Roseanne'

When a show works its way into people's hearts, it can be difficult to accept a casting change, especially when it takes place inside the main fictional family. In the fan-favorite TV show Roseanne the Conner's eldest daughter, Becky, was brought to life by actress Alicia (Lecy) Goranson. For five years, audiences grew attached to the character as they witnessed all of her ups and downs of life. And then, in season 6, she was replaced by Sarah Chalke.

While the motivation for Goranson to leave the show was understandable, she wanted to go to college, it left the creators of the show with a conundrum. Instead of writing a plot line where the character spent most of their time off-camera, they decided to recast the character. In a weird hybrid maneuver, the show would have Goranson play Becky when her academic calendar would allow, and Chalke play the role in the interim. It made for meta gags on the show about the "two Beckys," but it broke the fourth wall in a confusing and disruptive way that didn't serve the fans or the character any justice.

7 Mandy Baxter

'Last Man Standing'

In another example of a switcheroo that was as baffling as it was absurd, the character of Mandy was changed dramatically in the family-centric comedy Last Man Standing. The original actress, Molly Ephraim, was nearly five feet tall and a brunette; her counterpart, Molly McCook, was closer to six feet in height and blonde. While this jarring swap may have been plausible very early in the series' onset, it was too big of a leap seven seasons in.

While McCook did her best to build on the canon Ephraim had established, it seemed like salt in an open wound for many fans of the show who had grown to love the character. After a character has begun to hold personal meaning for an audience, it can feel like a betrayal or an insult to their intelligence when the creators simply swap them out, and in such an obvious way. Why the creators didn't even try to cast someone similar to Ephraim remains a mystery.

6 Steve, Joe

'Blue's Clues'

Writing for young audiences is deceptively challenging. Kids are highly intelligent and critical consumers. When the hit children's show Blue's Clues needed to replace the starring role of Steve, after actor Steve Burns decided to pursue other opportunities, the writers tried to make the transition as smooth as possible. In a special episode, Steve introduced the new host of the series, Joe (Donovan Patton), and told the young viewers that he was leaving to go to college.

While Patton did his best as the host, any parent of a toddler will attest that once they have latched onto a favorite, no substitution will do. Like a worn-out stuffed toy or a cup that, to all other appearances, is similar to the rest, youngsters want their chosen precious, and nothing else. The show only lasted a few seasons after Steve's departure and hasn't achieved its former success since.

5 John Dorian, Lucy Bennett

'Scrubs'

Another example of when a switch in main characters did not go over well with audiences was in the medical comedy Scrubs. Zach Braff played the anxious, likable, and often neurotic character John Dorian or "J.D." for the first eight seasons of the show. As the plotlines primarily focused on his point of view, it was quite a change for audiences when this driving influence was given to a new character, Lucy Bennett (Kerry Bishé), in the rushed and last-minute reinstatement of the show.

Perhaps this one change would have been easier to adapt to if the creators hadn't changed the entire setting and focus of the show as well. Instead of a hospital, the series now takes place in a school and two of the other prominent characters, Christopher Turk (Donald Faison) and Perry Cox (John C. McGinley), are medical teachers instead of practicing doctors. They also tried to introduce an entirely new cast, while keeping the original characters as nothing more than glorified cameos. At some point, viewers have to wonder, how much can you change a show for it to still be the same show? Alas, Scrubs changed far too much, and the odd season would finally be its last.

4 The Doctor

'Doctor Who'

The classic British sci-fi series Doctor Who enjoyed iconic and loyal success in its impressive 26-year tenure. So when it was time to revamp the show in 2006, fans everywhere rejoiced. In quick succession, the series soared to new heights under the influence of talented actors; Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, and Matt Smith, respectively. However, that changed in 2014 when The Doctor was dramatically recast into a much older iteration, played by Peter Capaldi.

The change was not jarring for the storyline, but for the new momentum the series had gained. As the last three Doctors had been hunky heartthrobs with steamy and seductive plotlines, it was like throwing a bucket of ice water on audiences to suddenly have the cantankerous Doctor as played by Capaldi. Recent aficionados who had looked forward to brooding and moody handsome heroes now had a "kids' music is too loud" grandpa type. While the character of The Doctor is ancient and older versions of him have existed in the series, it was in the original canon and not with the new audience demographic the series had successfully gained. The show seems to be scrambling to do anything to spark interest in their casting choices since, but in the meantime, many viewers have moved on and there are plenty of other shows with dishy dreamboats in fantasy or sci-fi situations to hold their interest instead.

3 John-Boy

'The Waltons'

A TV classic that endeared itself to many viewers was the charming and poignant The Waltons. The show focused on the trials of a family living in rural Virginia during the Depression and World War II. It won 13 Primetime Emmys and continues to hold a place in fans' hearts. During its first five seasons, the memorable character of John-Boy was played by Richard Thomas. However, when he left the show at the end of season six, the creators had a choice to make.

The move did not go over well with fans and some costars.

The character of John-Boy was written off for two whole seasons, explaining that he had gone missing in action during the war. Then, in season eight, he was found again, only to be a completely different person, as the role had been given to Robert Wightman. The move did not go over well with fans and some costars. When viewers were looking forward to a character's return, only to have it be a different actor, the choice felt half-hearted and dishonest in a series that had generally shown a lot of empathy. It soured many loyalists to the series and missed the mark.

2 Harriette Winslow

'Family Matters'

Chemistry has to work on a show and when it falls flat, so does the tone of the performance. When the pivotal matriarchal role of Harriette Winslow in Family Matters was recast, the chemistry on set quickly unraveled, and after nine seasons of being a staple in American small-screen cinema, the show diminished quickly.

Jo Marie Peyton played the role of Harriette for nine years, making her an interesting, smart, and comedic fixture in the Winslow family. But when several creative decisions were made that she did not support, Peyton opted to leave. Judyann Elder would be given the part in her absence. After nine seasons, it is confusing as to why the creators of the show thought it would be better to recast the role rather than eliminate it. After an actor has portrayed a beloved character for so long, separating one from the other isn't quite possible.

1 Darrin

'Bewitched'

When it comes to TV casting swaps, none is as well known as replacing Darrin in Bewitched. The delightful 1960s sitcom centered around a modern-day witch named Samantha Stephens (Elizabeth Montgomery) as she tries to live a normal life with her family, friends, and neighbors, while keeping her magical abilities a secret.

After Dick York had to bow out of the series, the role of Samantha's husband, Darrin, was given to Dick Sargant. Chemistry is an extremely important factor when it comes to on-screen couples, and as each person is unique, there simply isn't a way to replace anyone, the relationship dynamics will always be different. But in an era when divorce was taboo, and the character's death would probably have been too heavy of a plotline, there was no other option but to try and recast the role. While Sargant did his best as Darrin, as many other TV shows have found out the hard way, sometimes audiences play favorites, and they play for keeps.

