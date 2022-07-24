In the eyes of many, cinema exists not only to tell entertaining stories but to educate audiences on a wide array of issues using a wealth of established filmmaking techniques while also aspiring to create new ones. In this regard, horror movies have always been noteworthy, with such filmmakers as Alfred Hitchcock, John Carpenter, George A. Romero, Wes Craven, and David Cronenberg trailblazers of their craft.

Through innovative filmmaking, socially aware storytelling, uncompromising creative visions, and some of the best acting performances in recent times, the genre has again become a reliable source of exciting, thought-provoking entertainment. Advancements in film technology throughout the 21st century have only helped the genre realize its full potential, with monsters, ghosts, and all the blood and guts more realistic than ever before.

‘The Babadook’ (2014)

An unexpected success from Australia, The Babadook remains a cornerstone of modern horror’s resurgence with its complex themes, surprisingly heartfelt story, and ability to genuinely scare the audience, making for a viewing experience that offered more than the ordinary monster movie. It follows a widow whose young son claims a monster has invaded their lives through one of his children’s books.

With elegant direction from Jennifer Kent, it explored loss, grief, depression, and the experience of being a single parent with a deftness that offers poignancy to the characters while also bringing new elements to supernatural horror. The film’s crowning achievement is how it weaves all its components together, making for a nightmarish psychological horror with something compelling to say.

‘Happy Death Day’ (2017)

Happy Death Day may not be the bloodiest nor most haunting of horror movies, but it is one of the most fun, mashing several genres together with infectious energy. Stuck in a time-loop of the day of her murder, collegian Tree Gelbman (Jessica Rothe) must find out who her killer is in order to break the cycle.

The time-loop narrative – as well as elements of romance, comedy, and even college drama – highlight just how willing horror movies have been to experiment with genre-meshing and tone in the past decade. Don’t be mistaken, though, Happy Death Day is primarily a tribute to slasher films and toys with the subgenre in a manner that is respectful, entertaining, and refreshing.

‘A Quiet Place’ (2018)

A landmark achievement for the genre, A Quiet Place proved to be a smash hit with mainstream audiences. Set in a post-apocalyptic world that has been overrun by creatures who hunt by sound, a family struggles to survive while searching for a way to fight back against the monsters.

John Krasinski is terrific in the leading role, and his screenplay is as smart as it is efficient, but it’s his direction that is the most brilliant part of the movie. From the heart-stopping opening scene, the movie creates such overwhelming suspense that audiences don’t only fear for the main characters, but strain not to make noise themselves.

‘X’ (2022)

Another loving ode to the slasher flicks of yesteryear, which is sure to warm the hearts of horror purists, X holds nothing back, becoming one of the most visually shocking movies of recent times. Set in 1979, it tracks an amateur porn production on a farm in rural Texas which spirals into murderous mayhem when the old couple who own the farm discover what exactly is going on.

Armed to the teeth with sex, violence, blood, chilling tension, and terrifying jump scares, the film marks a return to form for director Ti West. However, it’s Mia Goth who truly steals the show with a sublime star-making performance which elevated the film.

‘Train to Busan’ (2016)

Train to Busan may have come towards the end of the zombie craze of the early 2010s, but it still showed that the undead monsters have plenty left to offer when handled with care, intelligence, and awareness. As much a thrilling action movie as it is a horror flick, it focuses on a father and his estranged daughter stuck on a speeding train as the zombie apocalypse engulfs the world around them.

With characters audiences can’t help but care for, the film packs the heart necessary to make the thrills and suspense exist as more than mere momentary tension, as dreaded, agonizing sequences with meaningful consequences. It also served as one of the first instances of the South Korean film industry earning significant recognition from the American public.

‘Hereditary’ (2018)

While horror movies have seen mind-boggling innovation, genre-meshing stories, and new takes on old ideas, Hereditary is proof you don’t have to re-invent the genre to get truly terrifying scares. It follows a grieving family haunted by mysterious forces linked to their ancestry after the death of the matriarch.

The sheer horror is compounded by a superbly dreadful atmosphere which hangs heavy over the audience, leaving even the most weathered horror movie fan in a state of stunned fear. It marked the feature film debut of Ari Aster who has become one of the industry’s most exciting talents, while also reinforcing Toni Collette as one of the greatest and most underrated actresses of the modern day.

‘The Witch’ (2015)

An instant classic which helped establish A24 as a prestigious production company, The Witch is an unforgettable film that worms its way under the audience’s skin with a constant, building sense of unease. Heavy with atmosphere and dread, it saw Robert Eggers make his feature film debut while also starred Anya Taylor-Joy in her breakout performance.

Set in 1630 New England, it tracks a family exiled from their Puritan colony who become farmers near a secluded forest. The disappearance of the family’s youngest child sees paranoia and panic build as more mysterious happenings divide them. Not one for jump scares or shock horror, The Witch exudes a chilling eeriness that haunts its viewers long after the end credits roll.

‘Midsommar’ (2019)

If Hereditary established Ari Aster as a filmmaker worth paying attention to, then Midsommar consolidated him as a phenomenal talent. An unnerving psychological horror as well as a character-driven drama, Midsommar has the surreal aura of a twisted fairy-tale packed with polarizing performances and heart-pounding horror.

Dani (a breakout performance by Florence Pugh) is grieving a family tragedy and facing relationship issues with her boyfriend who suggests they go to a Swedish midsommar festival where the horror ensues. Despite a runtime nearing two-and-a-half hours, it rarely feels bloated, with Aster always in complete control of the pacing and expertly implementing plenty of terror throughout.

‘Get Out’ (2017)

Image via Universal

In the eyes of many, Get Out is not only a brilliant horror movie but one of the greatest films from the 2010s. Jordan Peele re-invented himself in a way few have done before with his satirical societal horror taking aim at many forms of racism with poise, a splash of comedy, and a ton of thought-provoking horror.

The film stars Daniel Kaluuya as Chris Washington, a black photographer who uncovers disturbing secrets when he visits his white girlfriend’s family. As socially aware as it is masterfully constructed, Get Out remains as poignant and piercing today as it was released and, sadly, it will probably continue to exist in such a light for years to come.

‘The Wailing’ (2016)

After decades of producing great content, South Korean film and television have finally started to earn widespread recognition with the likes of Parasite, Train to Busan, and Squid Game, but many more great properties remain criminally underrated. One such example of this is 2016’s The Wailing which tells the story of a remote village plagued by an illness and mysterious killings after a Japanese stranger arrives.

Despite a 156-minute runtime, it never feels bloated or overcooked but rather maintains an atmospheric intensity that engulfs the viewer throughout, thanks to Na Hong-Jin’s brilliant direction. His most impressive feat is the use of such a vast array of horror tropes which not only keeps the film active but spooks the audience in several different ways.

