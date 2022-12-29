Over the course of the medium's history, filmmakers have used cinema as a way of commenting on the world around them. One of the main targets over the years for directors has been politics. Using their movies as a way to document and analyze the political system of their time, a genre was created in the 20th century that combined dynamic tension with social bite known as the 'political thriller.'

Whether based on fact or fiction, these films have continued to be made and are often regarded as some of the best movies of each year. Often bearing similarities to other genres such as spy, or espionage thrillers, political thrillers have become one of the 21st century's most successful genres.

'Page Eight' (2011)

Written and directed by famed English playwright David Hare, the first film in his Worricker Trilogy is a scorcher. Starring Bill Nighy in the lead role, Page Eight follows Johnny Worricker, a seasoned MI5 officer who sets off on a journey to find the truth behind a mysterious file once his boss dies. Alongside an elite cast of actors including Rachel Weisz and Judy Davis, Nighy gives a career-best turn as the debonair but disheartened agent.

Hare's script is beyond literate and includes some of the best dialogue of any film of the decade. Cool and sophisticated with legitimately astute observations, the film is only a taste of the full, delicious plate that is the Worricker Trilogy. Both stylish and punchy, Page Eight is just the start of one of the best political thriller trilogies ever made.

'The Courier' (2020)

While it also falls into the spy film genre, The Courier is set right in the heart of a major political conflict. Based on a true story, the film is about a British businessman who is recruited by the Secret Service to covertly communicate with a Soviet officer on the brink of the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Headlined by Benedict Cumberbatch as the Englishman Greville Wynne and Georgian actor Merab Ninidze as Russian source Oleg Penkovsky, The Courier is continually gripping and well-made, painting vivid pictures of both 1960s London and Russia. The film is lifted past its at times dry subject because it puts ample care into the relationship between its characters, making it one of the newest but finest additions to the political thriller film canon.

'The Contender' (2000)

The second movie by former film critic Rod Lurie, The Contender, is very indicative of the type of filmmaker he would become. Featuring a loaded cast that includes Jeff Bridges, Gary Oldman, and Joan Allen, The Contender follows Laine Hanson, a newly appointed Vice President who must stave off a vicious political adversary as well as endure a series of hearings once a secret from her past comes to light.

Perfectly paced with a flawless lead performance by Allen as the new VP, The Contender is right in line with Lurie's recent outputs such as Nothing but the Truth and The Outpost. Although the film is not shy about its political leanings and suffers from a contrived ending, The Contender remains an often thoughtful look at the bias of politics.

'The Report' (2019)

Reminiscent of the 1970s films it draws inspiration from, The Report is a striking look at one of the darkest times in recent American history. Directed and written by common Steven Soderbergh collaborator Scott Z Burns, The Report covers political staffer Daniel Jones and his team as they probe the CIA's use of torture following September 11th.

Covering over a decade's worth of research, the film effectively flips back and forth between Jones's attempt to extract the truth after the fact, and the CTC during the time of the attacks. Adam Driver is well-equipped for the role of Jones, showcasing his talent as a leading man. The film, which won the Cinema for Peace Award for most political film in 2020, is a strong example of how a political thriller can be both interesting and eye-opening.

'Eye in the Sky' (2015)

Through 2019's Official Secrets and 2015's Eye in the Sky, Gavin Hood has quietly become one of the most quality directors of political thrillers that Hollywood has to offer. Covering multiple characters and locations in almost real-time, Eye in the Sky stars Helen Mirren as a British colonel who is caught in a dilemma when a young girl enters the kill zone of a planned government assassination.

Morally conflicting and dramatically stirring, Eye in the Sky is impressively shot and staged. In addition, the film always feels genuine thanks to the strong acting of its cast. Captivating and suspenseful, the movie may not be Hood's most financially successful film to date, but it's certainly his most riveting.

'The Ghost Writer' (2010)

Lauded by critics, The Ghost Writer is a masterful work by a man who knows how to make a thriller. While he was nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars for The Pianist, The Ghost Writer is Roman Polanski's most purely entertaining film of the century. The film covers a writer, played by Ewan McGregor, who gets hired to ghostwrite the memoirs of a former Prime Minister, played by Pierce Brosnan.

Like Jack Nicholson and Harrison Ford before him, McGregor is effortless as a man trying to uncover the truth in a Polanski movie. Brosnan more than holds up his end of the bargain as the suave, Tony Blairish former leader. Written by Robert Harris, based on his novel, The Ghost Writer is an expertly executed and joyous watch for fans of the genre.

'The Constant Gardener' (2005)

Nominated for four Oscars, winning one for Best Supporting Actress, The Constant Gardener was one of the best-reviewed films of 2005. Based on the novel by best-selling novelist John Le Carre, the film stars Ralph Fiennes as a British diplomat who travels through Kenya to find out the truth about his wife, an Amnesty activist, played by Rachel Weisz.

Directed by Fernando Meirelles, the film employs his typical delicious color palette, capturing Kenya in all its beauty. Richly perceived, the movie is proficient as both a romance, capturing the film's often scenic setting, and as a conspiracy thriller. Through uncovering the film's truth, viewers are left with a deft and pointed political thriller that is one of the genre's finest outputs.

'Miss Sloane' (2016)

Although it underperformed at the box office, Miss Sloane validates Jessica Chastain as one of the defining leading actors of her generation, as well as a star of the political thriller genre. Directed by John Madden, the movie centers around Elizabeth Sloane, a fierce lobbyist who attempts to pass gun control legislation, causing her personal life to be put on trial.

While similar in theme to other political thrillers, Chastain's performance almost single-handedly elevates Miss Sloane in a role that likens her superstar command to that of a Jane Fonda. Unfortunately, with the film having one of the worst opening weekends of the past few decades, Miss Sloane hasn't got the due it deserves as the adroit, well-crafted political thriller it is.

'Zero Dark Thirty' (2012)

Zero Dark Thirty is one of the most acclaimed and controversial films of 2012. The follow-up to her Oscar-winning The Hurt Locker, Kathryn Bigelow's political thriller follows a group of CIA operatives and their journeys to capture Osama bin Laden.

The film propelled Jessica Chastain into stardom, proving her to be one of the best movie stars of her generation. A major hit at the box office, the film was denigrated by some who commented that it encouraged questionable practices by authorities. Despite these criticisms, Zero Dark Thirty is often seen as one of the most enthralling political thrillers and overall films of the 2010s.

'Argo' (2012)

Cementing Ben Affleck as a top-notch director, Argo is a brilliant blend of a comedic caper film with a real-life historical thriller. Winning Best Picture at the Oscars, Argo concerns an exfiltration specialist who poses as a movie producer in order to rescue a group of American diplomats who are being held hostage in Tehran.

Having been in Hollywood for over 20 years to that point, and having majored in Middle Eastern affairs in college, Affleck was perfectly suited to be the head of this project. Praised for its writing, editing and direction, Argo is considered one of the finest films of the decade. Both a Hollywood satire and earnest spy drama, Argo is a great political thriller with a little bit for everyone to enjoy.

