People are going to be raving about these movies a decade from now.

Nobody can predict which movies are going to be hits. While there are always factors that help a film's chances (such as being part of a pre-established franchise such as the MCU), other successes seemingly come out of nowhere, such as the recent massive financial haul for Top Gun: Maverick. Studios try their best to green-light movies they think provide the best chance of positive box office results, but sometimes it does not go to plan.

RELATED: 10 Cult Classic Horror Movies That Found New Life After Bombing

While films may fail at the box office, that does not stop them from being successful. There are countless tales of movies flopping in theaters before finding an adoring fan base in the years that follow. Cult classic movies tend to attract some of the most hardcore fans, who regularly shout about their favorite film's qualities online. It can be just as impossible to predict which movies will attract this kind of audience, but the following ten seem ripe to become cult classics that will still be discussed decades from now.

'One Cut of the Dead' (2017)

Image via Shudder

Resembling the kind of low-budget found footage horror movie one is likely to find on TV late at night, One Cut of the Dead follows a Japanese film crew as they are making a zombie movie. Things quickly get out of hand as real zombies attack the set, causing the director to force his cast and crew to keep filming amid the carnage.

To say any more of the plot would spoil it, but needless to say it is one of the most creative zombie movies ever. One Cut of the Dead has already attracted a cult crowd as more and more people beyond its native Japan discover it, and its reputation as one of the best modern zombie movies is set to only grow as the years go on.

One Cut of the Dead is available to stream on Shudder.

'Alita: Battle Angel' (2019)

Produced by James Cameron and directed by Robert Rodriquez, Alita: Battle Angel brings the Japanese manga to life. When Dr. Ido (Christoph Waltz) revives a battle cyborg named Alita (Rosa Salazar), he begins to raise the machine as his daughter upon discovering the unit contains a soul.

Alita was praised for its impressive visuals and action sequences, but it was a box-office disappointment. That did not stop a large group of fans from rallying around the movie though, and they still regularly post about it on social media using #AlitaArmy. While a sequel looks unlikely, these passionate fans still petition for one online.

Alita: Battle Angel is available to stream on Hulu.

'The Death of Stalin' (2017)

Image via TIFF

Based on the passing of former Soviet leader Joseph Stalin in 1953, The Death of Stalin is a political satire that revolves around the handful of contenders scrambling to replace the ruler. The ensemble cast of bumbling characters includes the likes of Steve Buscemi, Andrea Riseborough, and Jason Isaacs.

Upon release, The Death of Stalin was hailed as one of the funniest comedies in years and is regularly cited for its lampooning of real-world politics. Despite being praised by all that have seen it, its political setting has held it back from achieving mainstream appeal, making it a perfect candidate to become a cult film in the future.

'Pig' (2021)

Image via Neon

Nicolas Cage is the king of cult movies, often elevating lackluster projects thanks to his unhinged performances. Pig sees Cage at his most nuanced and vulnerable, playing Robin, a truffle hunter living in the woods who must venture into the city he left behind after his beloved pig is kidnaped.

While the synopsis brings John Wick to mind, Pig is a slow-moving drama concerned with exploring its complicated characters. Despite receiving critical acclaim, Pig was one of 2021's most overlooked movies, but this powerful story featuring one of the beloved actor's best performances should be remembered for a long time.

Pig is available to stream on Hulu.

'Annihilation' (2018)

Written and directed by science-fiction wizard Alex Garland (Ex Machina, Dredd), Annihilation revolves around a mysterious anomaly named "The Shimmer." Determined to discover what the area contains, a team of explorers is sent into the zone, where they discover something that threatens both their lives and their sanity.

Annihilation is hard science fiction at its best, more committed to exploring questions surrounding grief and existence than it is creating mainstream appeal. Bolstered by a great cast that includes Natalie Portman, Oscar Isaac, and Tessa Thompson, Annihilation is destined for cult status among the science-fiction community.

Annihilation is available to stream on Paramount+.

'Suspiria' (2018)

A remake of Dario Argento's horror classic, Suspiria takes the story in a different direction as it becomes an epic saga set in 1970s Germany. When American Susie Bannion (Dakota Johnson) travels to Berlin to study at a prestigious dancing academy, she discovers the all-girls school is run by a coven of witches.

Directed by Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name, Bones and All), Suspiria was a failure at the box office and polarized both fans and critics. No one can argue the harsh beauty of the film, however, and its status as one of the most beautiful-looking horror movies in years has helped it find an audience since its release.

Suspiria is available to stream on Amazon.

'Sorry to Bother You' (2018)

Image via Annapurna Pictures

Sorry to Bother You follows Cassius Green (Lakeith Stanfield), a young black man working as a telemarketer. After an experienced co-worker teaches Cassius that he will find more success by adopting a "white voice" when talking to customers, he quickly becomes a top earner, before falling into a corporate conspiracy.

One of the more unique comedies out there, Sorry to Bother You is as committed to highlighting social issues as it is providing laughs. Even though the movie ventures more into fantasy the longer it goes on, it still remains a great satire that will stay with you long after the credits roll, either to chuckle at one of its many jokes or to ponder its messaging.

Sorry to Bother You is available to stream on Netflix.

'Bad Times at the El Royale' (2018)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Resembling the kind of character-hopping action-thrillers that Quentin Tarantino cut his teeth on, Bad Times at the El Royale revolves around a cast of strangers who all arrive at a remote hotel on the same fateful night. Each with something to hide, it is not long before the characters begin to turn on each other with fatal consequences.

Bolstered by a fantastic cast that includes Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo, and Chris Hemsworth, Bad Times at the El Royale's mystery keeps audiences guessing until the end. It possesses one of the sharpest screenplays in recent years and is the kind of movie that warrants repeated viewings to pick up on every little detail.

Bad Times at the El Royale is available to stream on Tubi.

'Doctor Sleep' (2019)

Image via Warner Bros.

Making a sequel to one of the most acclaimed horror movies of all time, The Shining, is no easy feat, but Doctor Sleep is up to the task. Catching up with Danny Torrance (Ewan McGregor) thirty years later, he attempts to save a young girl who shares his power after discovering she is the next target of a murderous cult.

While Mike Flanagan is the master of horror on television, that same success did not transfer over to film as Doctor Sleep was a disappointment at the box office. That did not stop the movie from being praised, however, and it is considered to be one of the better adaptations of a Stephen King story.

Doctor Sleep is available to stream on HBO Max and Tubi.

'The Lighthouse' (2019)

The second feature film from cult filmmaker Robert Eggers, The Lighthouse stars Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe as a pair of lighthouse operators stationed together on a remote island during the 19th century. While there, they experience strange happenings as the two men begin to resent each other.

Presented in black and white, The Lighthouse is a throwback to the classic horror movies of decades past, favoring a moody atmosphere over cheap scares. Despite lacking mainstream appeal, the film quickly swept the internet and is still discussed by many as a highlight in modern filmmaking.

The Lighthouse is available to stream on Showtime.

KEEP READING: Every A24 Horror Movie Ranked from Worst to Best