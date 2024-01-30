The Big Picture Record of Lodoss War is a vintage high-fantasy anime series that originated from a tabletop role-playing game.

The anime follows a group of heroes on a quest to defeat a new evil, and it is loved by fans of lore, magic, and war.

With its similarities to The Lord of the Rings, Record of Lodoss War has the potential to be a successful live-action adaptation in the current high fantasy landscape.

Before the ethereal world of J.R.R Tolkien's famed novels was brought to life by director Peter Jackson, another high fantasy series dominated the industry well before its time: the Japanese epic fantasy Record of Lodoss War. With the original 1986 story written by game designer and Dungeon Master Ryo Mizuno for a "replay" tabletop role-playing game called Forcelia, the epic setting became immensely popular, especially with Dungeons & Dragons players, and Mizuno went on to adapt his idea into a series of domestic high fantasy novels in 1988.

In 1990, Record of Lodoss War was eventually adapted into a 13-episode OVA which was produced by Madhouse Studios. The series was then picked up again in 1998 by AIC for another 27-episode sequel to the first show, titled Record of Lodoss War: Chronicles of the Heroic Knight. The classic anime was adored by lovers of lore, magic, and war, shadowing the reputation held by The Lord of the Rings. Following a party of humans, elves, priests, wizards, and dwarves on a quest to defeat a new evil, the franchise is still going on strong today with mangas, radio dramas, and video games. Meanwhile, the '90s anime is in a great position to be the next high fantasy series to receive a live-action adaptation that could rival the spot HBO's Game of Thrones and LOTR have left in their wake — for several obvious reasons.

Record Of Lodoss War A group of medieval adventurers must participate in a war against dark forces in the land of Lodoss. Release Date June 30, 1990 Creator Ryo Mizuno Cast Takeshi Kusao , Yumi Tôma , Kappei Yamaguchi , Hideyuki Tanaka Main Genre Anime Seasons 1

What Is 'Record of Lodoss War' About?

Image via Crunchyroll

Born as a tabletop game, Record of Lodoss War is as vintage as it gets when it comes to epic fantasies. The anime begins like most fairytales — with a legend. In the world of Lodoss, the god of light and the god of darkness clashed in an all-out war. Only two survivors were left: the goddess of creation and the god of destruction. The two gods fought until the end, splitting and creating a new land that was broken away from the rest of the continent of Alecrast. This land was named the Accursed Island, otherwise known as Lodoss.

Where only a flicker of light and dark remains, the main story commences after the war between the gods; however, in the land of Lodoss, magic and war still exist. The war-torn lands of Lodoss suddenly face a rising problem when a new evil emerges from the shadows: a witch named Karla, aka the Grey Witch. Karla wants to rid the world of men entirely, but to do that, she must eliminate the heroes who are coming to destroy her plans for the good of mankind.

The adventure to rid the world of evil fatefully brings together a rag-tag group of misfits under unforeseen circumstances. After his hometown is attacked by goblins, the son of a dishonored knight, Parn (Takeshi Kusao), sets out to seek the answers to the unrest in the world and to bring honor to his family name with his childhood friend, Etoh (Kappei Yamaguchi)— a young priest. The duo is then accompanied by a powerful sorcerer named Slayn (Hideyuki Tanaka) and a warrior dwarf called Ghim (Yoshisada Sakaguchi) on their quest. Along their journey, the party picks up a beautiful high elf Deedlit, who is on a mission to understand the reasons behind people's isolationism and to put a stop to elf extinction. Deedlit (Yumi Touma), the series' favorite, becomes romantically attracted to Parn during the expedition, putting her love at a greater risk of danger. Eventually, the group adds its last member to the cause: a thief named Woodchuck (Norio Wakamoto), who has spent 22 years in prison. The party of six travels across the cursed continent, learning to work as a team, and they become caught up in the struggle to conquer Lodoss. Slaying dragons and monsters alike, battling in epic fights, and distinguishing friends from foes, the adventures must separate their racial differences to defeat the evil boiling within the island of Marmo in order to save the day and history of their people.

What Similarities Does 'Record of Lodoss War' Share With 'Lord of the Rings'?

Close

While it's well known that Record of Lodoss War took direct influence from D&D characters, the story is easily comparable to the universe seen in LOTR. The vintage epic features tropes that aren't a step out of place within the genre. Per your typical high-fantasy adventure, the main protagonist is commonly accompanied by a group of oddballs they meet along their noble quest. LOTR's fearless Aragorn bears an uncanny resemblance to Parn's character with both taking the position of knight, although Parn is a bit of a weakling, in the beginning, compared to Aragorn's more confident demeanor. In the end, Parn's heroic skills grow stronger than expected, and he finds himself capable of helping to defeat the great evil.

Moreso, what is a fantasy story without an all-powerful wizard? Record of Lodoss War has its own magical Gandalf in the series too. Slayn, the Sage of the North, is a humble wizard who uses elemental magic. He is often the headstrong one of the party, but also capable of calming down the others when emotions are high. Similar in name, Ghim and Gimli share the same dwarf race, although Ghim seems to be even more hot-headed when it comes to personality. The two also use a type of battleaxe as their weapon of choice. Regarding the evil villains of the anime, the plot does revolve around a recurring evil that parallels Sauron's return to Middle-earth through the One Ring. The Lodoss heroes, like the Fellowship of the Ring, must defeat the brewing and mysterious dark forces that threaten their livelihood.

On the other hand, Lodoss War does have its own distinctions separate from LOTR's familiar tropes and character archetypes. Steering away from LOTR, the anime also stands out through its second storyline which tells the story of a battle of kings within Lodoss. In terms of individual character distinctions, Deedlit could be labeled the Legolas of the group, she's much stronger than he is — and as the main visual of the anime, Deedlit is much more than just her gorgeous looks. She can wield elemental magic like Slayn, and her intelligence in combat frequently outshines her male companions in the face of hidden danger.

With the rising popularity of high fantasy shows in the wake of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon's successes, networks and streamers are no doubt searching for the next perfect title to adapt on the small screen. Shows like Shadow and Bone have already seen cancelation, while Prime Video's The Wheel of Time has yet to fully garner the reputation held by Peter Jackson's trilogies or the ongoing TV epics inspired by George R.R. Martin's books. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Record of Lodoss War becomes the next pick for a live-action adaptation — '90s anime fans would have a frenzy with this one! — but in the meantime, it's the perfect anime to stream if you're looking to scratch that high-fantasy itch.

Record of Lodoss War is available to watch on Crunchyroll now.

Watch on Crunchyroll