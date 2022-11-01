When John Milius' Red Dawn premiered in the 1980s, movie artistry wasn't necessarily at its peak – especially when compared to the deluge of craft playing in movie theaters throughout the 1970s. However, at least the 80s delivered a handful of good action movies including The Terminator, RoboCop, and Raiders of the Lost Ark. Unfortunately, not every action film of this wild decade could be a winner, or even a source of unintentional comedy when viewed through modern eyes. Some, like Red Dawn, were just sleepy and half-realized.

In the aftermath of several alternative historical events occurring in the geopolitical sphere, America, at the beginning of Red Dawn, is detached from the rest of the world thanks to the absence of NATO. The ripple effects of that isolation become clear when one fine Autumn morning, the country is invaded by enemy forces. Our story begins in Calumet, Colorado, where the adversarial forces have begun to descend. Jed Eckert (Patrick Swayze) narrowly escapes these forces with his brother, Matt (Charlie Sheen), and a handful of other High School-aged kids in tow.

Initially, the plan is to just have everyone lie low in a nearby forest and hope to evade enemy forces. But after seeing his father in what amounts to a concentration camp and other atrocities committed by the evil invaders (which are Russians supported by military forces from countries like Cuba and Nicaragua), a new plan begins to emerge. Jed becomes the leader of the Wolverines, a ragtag group of freedom fighters who will violently oppose the occupying army. From here, Red Dawn sends the cast of an average episode of iCarly off to fight the villains of a Tom Clancy novel, with lots ensuing gunfire.

You might as well be Claude Rains discovering there’s gambling going on in this establishment when uncovering the truth that Red Dawn has regressive politics regarding gender and race. Of course it does. It’s a mid-1980s fantasy that, like so many other movies from this era, is salivating at, rather than challenging, Reagan-era sensibilities of the country. That’s not necessarily what makes it bad, though it does speak to a lack of imagination or true subversiveness in the screenplay by Milius and Kevin Reynolds.

The bigger problem here is the shocking lack of unique traits from one character to the next. Deciding to make the majority of the Red Dawn protagonists just generic jocks, along with two women who get no personality to speak of, means there isn’t much in the way of interesting interpersonal conflict or bonding between the Wolverines. Potentially touching scenes of people from vastly different walks of life bonding in the face of hardship are absent here. Often, it’s difficult to discern what makes dialogue from one teenager to the next all that unique. The enjoyably oversized caricatures of classic Arnold Schwarzenegger or Sylvester Stallone action movies are strangely absent here in the heroic good guys of Red Dawn.

Without much in the way of characters to win over audience investment, the two-hour runtime of Red Dawn becomes an enormous challenge to slog through. That’s a shame because there’s quite a bit of talent loaded up into our main cast. Patrick Swayze has charisma for days, while adolescent versions of beloved character actors like C. Thomas Howell are also around to portray heroic figures. It’s nifty to see so many future famous faces rubbing shoulders in one movie, but it’d be even better if they got something richly entertaining to do.

If there’s a saving grace in Red Dawn, it’s unquestionably the visuals. Since the script calls for the main characters to be fighting their enemies across multiple seasons, Milius and cinematographer Ric Waite get to work with a variety of organic color palettes throughout the runtime. Crisp greens and oranges pepper earlier scenes set during autumn while blankets of white snow make for an evocative streamlined backdrop for the scenes of adolescent combat. There’s plenty of variety to be found in the colors and locales scattered throughout Red Dawn, while the use of practical shooting locations lends an extra sense of tangibility to the ludicrous scenario.

There are also moments of amusement to be found in just how old-school and unabashedly cornball Red Dawn is about its story. Just take a moment where a kid reaches for a football as an important possession while everyone else is grabbing essential supplies like food and water. This is one of several instances where Red Dawn carries an “aw shucks!” attitude about the greater world rather than the aura of Toby Keith’s “Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue.” If more of the film leaned into that kind of tone rather than generically rendered gunfights, Red Dawn would’ve been a lot more entertaining to watch.

Speaking of which, the action sequences in Red Dawn are one of the more disappointing aspects of the entire movie. Gunfights are so much harder to realize in a vivid manner on-screen than hand-to-hand skirmishes or swordfights, but they can be executed with real panache under the right filmmaker. Milius, unfortunately, doesn’t have enough imagination to realize the shootouts of Red Dawn with unique flourishes or character-based accentuations. Plus, nearly all the combat scenes play out with the same kind of weapons, save for one exciting sequence involving a gigantic MI-24 in a canyon. Unfortunately, that expansive departure from the action scene norms of Red Dawn just reinforces how often scenes of our heroes facing down foreign invaders just turn into droning stretches of gunfire.

Red Dawn’s not quite terrible and features its fair share of admirable traits, including giving Harry Dean Stanton the room to deliver an emotional monologue. But it’s also an oddly monotonous movie lacking in either enjoyable characters or urgently immersive filmmaking. These teens may be on the front lines, but it often feels like the movie is keeping the audience at a distance. The result is a forgettable entry in the canon of 1980s patriotic action movies, but it could’ve been a lot worse. Just ask the 2012 Red Dawn remake.

Rating: C-