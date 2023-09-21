The Big Picture Red Dawn, the 1984 action classic directed by John Milius, is getting a 4K Steelbook release with a crystal-clear scan of the film in HDR 10.

Red Dawn, John Milius' 1984 action classic, is headed to 4K. Shout Studios is releasing a Steelbook edition of the World War III thriller. The new release of the film will feature a crystal-clear 4K scan of the film from its original negative in HDR 10; it will also be Dolby Vision compatible.

The disc will also offer a number of special features, including a retrospective on the film with interviews from actor Doug Toby, casting director Jane Jenkins (The Princess Bride), production designer Jackson DeGovia (Die Hard) and editor Thom Noble (Witness). It will also include several behind-the-scenes featurettes and the film's original theatrical trailer. It is priced at $35, and can be ordered on Shout's website.

What Is 'Red Dawn'?

Directed by Milius (Apocalypse Now, Conan the Barbarian), who also co-wrote the script with Kevin Reynolds (Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, Waterworld), Red Dawn tells the tale of a mid-'80s Soviet invasion of America - and a band of small-town Colorado high school students, dubbed the Wolverines, who fight a lopsided guerrilla war against the invaders. The film was the first to bear the newly-created PG-13 rating, and was a success at the box office, although critics' reviews were mixed. It is notable for its all-star cast of young actors, who went on to bigger and better things over the course of the '80s, including C. Thomas Howell, Charlie Sheen, Lea Thompson, Patrick Swayze, and Jennifer Grey. It also starred Harry Dean Stanton, Powers Boothe, and Oscar-winner Ben Johnson. It was remade in 2012, and originally featured Chinese invaders subbed in for the Soviets of the original; they were changed to North Koreans in post-production to appease the Chinese box office, but that wasn't enough to save the film, which was a commercial and critical failure.

Red Dawn's politics have been controversial since its 1984 release. Director and co-writer Milius is famously an arch-conservative; he was one of Joel and Ethan Coen's models for the irascible Walter Sobchak in The Big Lebowski. At the time of its release, the Cold War was warming up, with US President Ronald Reagan taking a more adversarial stance to the Soviet Union, and some accused the film of stoking tensions between the superpowers. Of course, the collapse of the USSR a few years later revealed that it was long past having the capacity to launch a ground invasion of the United States, as seen in the film.

Shout Studios' Red Dawn 4K Steelbook is now available for order on their website.